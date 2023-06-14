Delete_Mother child swing.jpg

Massachusetts ranks first in education and child health and well-being, according to the "2023 KIDS COUNT Data Book," a 50-state report of recent household data developed by the Annie E. Casey Foundation analyzing how children and families are faring. 

However, our country’s lack of affordable and accessible childcare short-changes children.  It causes parents in Massachusetts to frequently miss work or even quit their jobs, while those who can find care are paying dearly for it.  These childcare challenges cost the American economy billions of dollars yearly and stymie women professionally. 

