For 17 years the Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea has awarded scholarships to graduating high school seniors from Cape Ann communities.
Seven years ago, the grants were renamed as The Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship program, and since its inception the program has honored 101 graduates.
This year at St John the Baptist Church, Essex, 14 graduating seniors were presented $500 checks in recognition of their accomplishments and the service to their community and church.
The 2022 recipients are: The 2022 recipients are: Andrew Cressey, MERHS, Mia Leonard, Penguin Hall, Aidan Cunningham, MERHS, Darcy Muller, Gloucester HS, Connor Cunningham, Bishop Fenwick HS, Ema O’Neil, MERHS, Christopher Daly, MERHS, Ambrose Pallazola, MERHS, Emma Fitzgerald MERHS, Ainsley Tully, MERHS, Aiden Harrison, MERHS, Mairin Tully, MERHS, Colin Harrison, MERHS, and Reese Tully, MERHS.
William Busta, Past Grand Knight and Father Jack Gentleman Scholarship Fund co-chair, said, “Masconomo Council 1232 is pleased to award these Father Jack Scholarships to these outstanding students and fine representatives of their hometowns. They are a credit to their parents. By their record of engagement and commitment to education they exemplify the hope of Father Jack that our youth always will aim high and build bright futures.”