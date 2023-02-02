Saturday unseasonably mild morning was a good time for a three-hour tour as members of the Manchester Conservation Commission walked wetlands along Atwater Avenue owned by Cell Signaling, the biotechnology company that last year acquired 50 acres in the Limited Commercial District to build a corporate campus. The walk was part of the ConCom’s confirmation of delineated wetland areas, especially along Saw Mill Brook that feeds under Route 128 on the property. Cell Signaling isn’t expected to share designs for its project until later in the year, but the company will make an initial appearance before the Planning Board later this month. Here (center), Devon Morse, a project manager and wetland scientist with Cell Signaling’s consultant, Hancock Associates, examines wetlands maps of the property with the ConCom’s David Lumsden (left) and Steve Gang (right). Photo: Erika Brown
