In the line-up of summer camp options there is dance, exercise and fun on the program at the North Shore's Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB).
The camp program has a full line-up of enriching classes for people of all ages and levels. MSB's summer session runs from June 13 to August 6, and the school's Summer Dance Intensive takes place from July 11 through August 5. The summer session classes and the intensives are held live in studio and online.
"The seasoned and avocational dancer will find high quality training at Marblehead School of Ballet. We work with each person to assess individual dance and exercise goals! The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level. The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics and musicality," said Director Paula K. Shiff.
Summer Session
Children, tweens, teens, adults, and seniors will find something of interest in open classes in pre-ballet, ballet, pointe, Tai Chi, Jazz, Cardio, and stretch and strength. For children, pre-ballet, child ballet, and creative movement classes are offered. The partner dance series covers West Coast swing, Argentine Tango (wow), and Ballroom/ Latin classes for ages 12 and up. Students may register for a complete session or attend on a rolling basis. Visitors and tourists to the North Shore are welcome to attend and take an open class.
Jazz, Cardio and Polish Folk Dance Classes
The summer session features special classes of Jazz, Cardio and Polish Folk Dances. Actor, dancer, and choreographer Sarah Crane returns to teach live, online Jazz and Cardio dance classes. Crane, who performed with the national touring production of “Mean Girls,” teaches a Jazz class with a range of repertory, including “Mean Girls” for students of all levels, ages 12 and above. The Cardio dance class is open to dancers and non-dancers, ages 10 and over, of all levels.
Marblehead School of Ballet presents a “Polish Folk Dance” class with Eddie Lempitski, a MSB graduate and a past performer with the North Shore Civic Ballet. Lempitski was a member of the Krakowiak Polish Dancers of Boston and performed throughout North America and Poland. Students will learn the Krakowiak, the national dance of Poland, and if time permits, the Polish polka. They may register for this special class online. Early registrants can receive a discount.
Summer Dance Intensive
Select dancers may be invited to apply to the school's renowned Summer Dance Intensive and attend the annual excursion to Jacob's Pillow for dancers, ages 11 to adult, to attend from July 11 to July 30. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on Saturday, July 30.
The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive for children, ages 8 to 12 and over, is scheduled from August 1 to 5. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, storytelling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development. The Summer Intensives are sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund, which provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.
The MSB resumes its annual excursion to Jacob's Pillow in the Berkshires to see Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in August.
Celebrating its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.