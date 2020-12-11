As different as times may be this year, some things will always remain constant. The Manchester Town Common has always been a place of gathering for our citizens to come together to embrace our heartwarming community spirit. Every year this is so beautifully demonstrated through the decorating of the Common and the annual lighting of the Friendship Tree. The Manchester Woman’s Club would like to thank all of the individuals who so generously came together and went above and beyond to ensure that this was possible this year. Even as we faced some new challenges, the Town Common shines brightly for all to enjoy. There are so many involved in this endeavor and we wish to warmly thank the following, Jack Ingram of Bartlett Tree, Cicoria Landscaping, Dan Houde of Manchester Electric and Jeff Parker of First Parish Church for getting those light on the tree and lit up! Tony Cirella so diligently made sure the wreaths went up on the Church, which was no small task!
Finally, thank you to the members of the Manchester Woman’s Club, and several husbands, for the tireless coordination of the project and the decoration of the fountain with the greenery and lighting. Valerie and Chip McAskill, Dyane and Andrew Cotreau, Holly and Peter Gavin, Christine Gauthier-Kelley, Pam Spencer and Katherine Keith.