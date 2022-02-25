p_1 Manchester Town Hall & Police.jpg

Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public.  Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex

All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually.

MERSD

February Break

February 21 - February 25

MERSD Winthrop Field Comm

Saturday, February 26

8:30 a.m.

MERSD Open Space & Rec Comm

Monday, February 28

6:30 p.m.

Essex BOS

Monday, February 28

6 p.m.

MERSD Board of Assessors

Tuesday, March 1

5:30 p.m.

MERSD

SC Meeting

Wednesday, March 1

6 – 8 p.m.

Essex Planning Board

Wednesday, March 2

7 p.m.

