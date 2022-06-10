Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex
All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com
MBTS
Special Town Meeting - POSTPONED
Saturday, June 11
MBTS
Bicycle & Pedestrian Comm
Wednesday, June 15
7 p.m.
Essex Planning Board
Wednesday, June 15
7 p.m.
Essex ZBA
Thursday, June 16
7 p.m.