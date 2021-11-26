Manchester Town Hall

Manchester-by-the-Sea Town Hall

Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public: Masks and social distancing are required. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Board of Health is requiring employees and the public to wear masks in Town of Essex municipal facilities.

Essex BOS

Monday, November 29

6 p.m.

MBTS Special Election

Tuesday, November 30

7 a.m - 8 p.m.

Essex Planning Board

Wednesday, December 1

7 p.m.

Essex Board of Health

Thursday, December 2

9 a.m. to noon

