Manchester Town Hall

Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Rain. High around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.