Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public.  Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Effective February 11, 2022, masks will no longer be required in indoor public spaces and municipal buildings in Essex

All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually.

MERSD Graduation

Friday, June 3

Essex BOS

Monday, June 6

6 p.m.

MERSD

SC Meeting

Tuesday, June 7

7 – 8 p.m.

Essex ConCom

Tuesday, June 7

7:30 p.m.

MBTS ZBA - 40B

Wednesday, June 8

7 p.m.

Essex Board of Health

Thursday, June 9

7 p.m.

MBTS

Special Town Meeting - POSTPONED

Saturday, June 11

1 p.m.

