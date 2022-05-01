2022 MBTA BOS Select Board Election Candidates

From left, Catherine Bilotta, Jeff Bodmer-Turner, Brian Sollosy who are vying for two open seats on the MBTS Select Board in May 17th's local election.

On May 17, Manchester voters will consider a slate of candidates who have stepped up to be considered to serve on town boards and committees.  Two of them—the Select Board and the ME School District Committee—are contested races. 

This week we meet the three candidates running for two open seats on the Select Board—Cathering BilottaJeff Bodmer-Turner, and Brian Sollosy

All candidates have written thoughtful introductions to voters this week, and they’re worth reading.

And, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at the ME Regional High School auditorium, The Cricket host a “Meet The Candidate” forum with the three candidates for two seats on Manchester's Select Board (formerly named "Board of Selectmen").  It is open to the public, and it will be taped and distributed after on social media, here on thecricket.com, and will air on 1623 Studio’s Cape Ann community television stations.  Look for it.

Next week we will feature write-ups from ME District School Committee candidates in Manchester. 

In Essex, Brett Prince and Matthew Greco are running for one open seat on the Planning Board in that town's election on May 7.  Read about it here.

 
 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.