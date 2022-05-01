All candidates have written thoughtful introductions to voters this week, and they’re worth reading.
And, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4 at the ME Regional High School auditorium, The Cricket host a “Meet The Candidate” forum with the three candidates for two seats on Manchester's Select Board (formerly named "Board of Selectmen"). It is open to the public, and it will be taped and distributed after on social media, here on thecricket.com, and will air on 1623 Studio’s Cape Ann community television stations. Look for it.
Next week we will feature write-ups from ME District School Committee candidates in Manchester.
In Essex, Brett Prince and Matthew Greco are running for one open seat on the Planning Board in that town's election on May 7. Read about it here.