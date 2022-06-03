The Community Sailing Program is Introducing a New Adult “Learn to Sail” week
The Manchester Sailing Association (MSA) community-based sailing program is calling all aspiring and experienced sailors as we prepare to kick off the 2022 summer program for students of all skill levels and experience from age 7 to adult.
The North Shore summer tradition that has been teaching confidence and resilience on the water since 1971. The MSA curriculum promotes on-water safety, fun, and sportsmanship. This year MSA upgraded to a new fleet of Opti Race Team boats and have also added four refurbished Ideal 18 boats.
All classes are run out of Tuck's Point with instruction in the scenic Manchester harbor and surrounding waters. The 2022 summer season runs June 27 to August 19, with the first two-week session starting on Monday, June 27. Morning and afternoon sessions are designed for beginners and experienced sailors and competitive racing. Students have fun learning to sail as they develop new friendships and gain independence on the water.
MSA is pleased to offer a new fun full-week option for adult sailors from August 1 to August 5 (9 a.m.- 4 p.m.). This “Learn to Sail” class will be taught both in the classroom and in the fleet of Ideal 18s. Over the course of a week, adult sailors will learn the concepts and fundamentals of sailing in the mornings, and put them into practice on the water in the afternoon. Sailors will be grouped according to skill level, with new sailors grouped to focus on sailing and boat handling basics. More experienced sailors will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of seamanship and more advanced boat-handling skills such as mooring, docking, heavy air seamanship and safety procedures. This is a great opportunity to advance from first time sailing to becoming a competent and confident sailor.
Online registration is located on MSA’s website at www.manchestersailing.org. Sign up for one session or the entire season. Classes fill fast so be sure to register early and bring your friends.
2022 MSA SUMMER SESSION DATES:
Summer Sailing:
Session 1: June 27 - July 8
Session 2: July 11 - July 22
Session 3: July 25 - Aug 5
Session 4: Aug 8 - Aug 19
Full Session for Intro to Race and Race Team: June 27 - Aug 19
Adult Classes:
Thursdays: June 30 - Aug 18
Fridays: July 1 - Aug 19
NEW: Full day 1 week course: Aug 1 - Aug 5