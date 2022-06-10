This weekend the Jane Deering Gallery will present Gloucester Cape Ann | modern conversations with an opening reception, 3-6 p.m. Saturday June 11. Artists working in Gloucester, and more broadly on Cape Ann, have a unique vision of the promontory.
What is their feel for our place along the sea? And how do they wish to present it to us, the viewers of their thoughts? Each exploration of light, land, sky, stone, architecture, industry, and countless other features is singular. There is communication between artist and place; and we sense, we hear, those conversations in their art.
Participating artists include: Coco Berkman, Ann Conneman, Celia Eldridge, Paige Farrell, Erin Luman, Jeffrey Marshall, Adin Murray, James Paradis, Michael Porter, Christopher Pullman, Esther Pullman, Beverly Ripple, Caleb Hershey Rulli, and Juni Van Dyke.
Jane Deering Gallery
19 Pleasant Street, Gloucester
Friday & Saturday 1-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-4 p.m.; and by appointment