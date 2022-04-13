A special ceremony was held at the Manchester Fire Station last Friday to acknowledge and honor police officers and firefighters who saved the life of a Manchester man on March 14.
The call came into dispatch that morning, reporting a person in cardiac arrest. Within seconds Dispatcher/Officer Reilly was able to dispatch both Police and Fire units to the scene. Upon arrival, less than four minutes from the initial call, Officer Chute and Sidell were able to assess the situation and rapidly begin life-saving measures and CPR until the Manchester Fire Department Firefighters/ Paramedics Lt. Crosbie, Firefighter McDiarmid and Firefighter Jenckes arrived moments later and began their advanced measures.
Manchester Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald stated, “I would like to take the time to recognize and congratulate these three Officers and three Firefighters for their knowledge, professionalism, and the ability to remain determined and focused on the tasks at hand during this call. The Officers initial life-saving efforts and MFD’s advanced efforts at the scene along with superb dispatching of by Dispatcher/Ofc. Reilly no doubt in my mind led to the news that the patient was expected to make a full recovery.”