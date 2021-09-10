Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 30

3:39 a.m.  Summer St., bleeding problem, transported to hospital.

10:29 a.m.  School St., 3 cars parked on sidewalk, moved.

1:46 p.m.  Moses Hill Rd., speeding, written warning.

4:43 p.m.  Proctor St., injured seal, Animal Control Officer and NOAA notified.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

7:59 a.m.  Brookwood Rd., bee sting, transported to hospital.

10:49 a.m.  Bennett St., prior chest pain and low blood pressure, transported to hospital.

1:44 p.m.  Tuck’s Point Rd., intoxicated male falling down and bleeding, patient refusal.

11:15 p.m.  School St., neighbor outside yelling, no issues.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

11:18 a.m.  Walker Rd., speeding, written warning.

11:51 a.m.  Crafts Court, speeding, verbal warning.

3:26 p.m.  Route 128NB, motor vehicle accident, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

2:04 a.m.  School St., stop sign and speeding violations, citation and written warning.

5:50 a.m.  Ocean St., tree on power lines, National Grid to handle.

11:14 a.m.  School St., speeding, verbal warning.

1:21 p.m.  Jersey Lane, residential burglar alarm, no issues.

5:34 p.m.  Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, AAA on the way.

9:47 p.m.  School St., vehicle with windows covered up, no issues.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

5:30 a.m.  School St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

9:22 a.m.  Brookwood Rd., fire alarm drill at Brookwood School, complete.

11:08 a.m.  Lincoln St., burglar alarm activation, all in order.

8:03 p.m.  Central St., found credit card, logged.

8:33 p.m.  Newport Park, speeding and no lights, written warning.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

10:21 a.m.  Beach St., park and walk downtown, complete.

1:17 p.m.  Beach St., female party having a possible seizure, transported to hospital.

1:30 p.m.  Central St., possible shark sighting, Harbormaster notified.

8:12 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

9:18 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

