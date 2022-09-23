SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
7:39 a.m. Route 128SB, deceased fox on ramp, Mass Dot notified.
10:22 a.m. Colburn Rd., missing tortoise, Animal Control Officer notified.
5:56 p.m. Masconomo St., lost dog in area, units advised.
9:45 p.m. Powder House Lane, fire alarm activation, burnt food.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
2:31 a.m. Harrington Way, chest pain, transported to hospital.
2:41 p.m. Ocean St., dead seal on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
7:18 p.m. Hidden Ledge Rd., bleeding lip, patient refusal.
9:03 p.m. Masconomo St., elevated blood pressure, unable to move, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
9:55 a.m. Summer St., fire alarm activation, system reset.
1:30 p.m. Eaglehead Rd., commercial burglar alarm, no issues.
1:32 p.m. Newport Park Rd., difficulty breathing, chest pain, transported to hospital.
5:23 p.m. School St., severe bleeding from leg, patient refusal.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
9:33 a.m. Morse Court, neighbor side swiped car, logged.
10:40 a.m. Forest St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
5:14 p.m. Union St., deceased bunny in road, DPW notified to remove.
8:36 p.m. Lincoln St., hackers took over computer, report to follow.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
7:08 a.m. Forest St., complaints about pickleball, logged.
4:43 p.m. Beach St., park and walk downtown, complete.
5:21 p.m. Old Essex Rd., knee replacement complications, patient refusal.
7:43 p.m. Summer St., unstable, possible UTI, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
8:55 a.m. Lincoln St., suspicious open entry to home, no signs of forced entry, secured.
12:40 p.m. Old Essex Rd., dog attack, Animal Control Officer notified.
3:45 p.m. School St., kids hanging out of car tipping barrels, negative findings.
4:00 p.m. Pine St., fall with head strike, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
1:16 a.m. Beach St., parties with campfire, dispersed, fire extinguished.
8:07 a.m. School St., erratic operator, verbal warning.
12:02 p.m. Town lot, Veteran’s motorcycle ride, complete.
9:09 p.m. Pulaski Dr., no lights, verbal warning.