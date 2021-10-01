MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
1:05 a.m. School St., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
4:46 a.m. Bridge St., vomiting, transported to hospital.
10:30 a.m. Beach St., broken beer bottles and smashed mirror on mail truck.
4:47 p.m. Summer St., lost wallet, information taken.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
9:36 a.m. School St., speeding, written warning.
2:11 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
5:09 p.m. Beach St., bloody nose, refusal.
5:32 p.m. Pine St.,speeding violation, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
10:41 a.m. School St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
11:31 a.m. Lincoln St., report of lost wallet, logged.
5:21 p.m. North St., ongoing harassment, report taken.
9:34 p.m. The Plains St., transportation home, complete.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
10:56 a.m. Ocean St., residential fire alarm, burnt food, assisted with ventilation.
2:15 p.m. Lincoln St., allergic reaction, patient refusal.
3:05 p.m. Pine St., snake in house, Animal Control Officer notified.
4:20 p.m. Central St., found nook, message left for owner, returned to owner.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
7:42 a.m. Harbor St., bird in garage, Animal Control Officer notified.
12:50 p.m. Union St., found wallet, returned to owner.
1:48 p.m. Raymond St., dizziness, transported to hospital.
4:01 p.m. Atwater Ave., hit and run, report taken.
11:38 p.m. Beach St., found wallet, logged.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
1:55 p.m. Union St., found money and gift card, logged.
8:56 p.m. Church St., fire alarm activation, no emergency.
11:10 p.m. Ocean St., feeling dizzy, on phone refusal.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
11:24 a.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
12:56 p.m. Tappan St., accidental 911 call on cell phone, no issues.
2:08 p.m. Summer St., dogs on beach, gone on arrival.
9:36 p.m. School St., be on the lookout for runaway juvenile from Essex, negative findings.