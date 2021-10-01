Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

1:05 a.m.  School St., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

4:46 a.m.  Bridge St., vomiting, transported to hospital.

10:30 a.m.  Beach St., broken beer bottles and smashed mirror on mail truck.

4:47 p.m.  Summer St., lost wallet, information taken.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

9:36 a.m.  School St., speeding, written warning.

2:11 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

5:09 p.m.  Beach St., bloody nose, refusal.

5:32 p.m. Pine St.,speeding violation, verbal warning.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

10:41 a.m.  School St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

11:31 a.m.  Lincoln St., report of lost wallet, logged.

5:21 p.m.  North St., ongoing harassment, report taken.

9:34 p.m.  The Plains St., transportation home, complete.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

10:56 a.m.  Ocean St., residential fire alarm, burnt food, assisted with ventilation.

2:15 p.m.  Lincoln St., allergic reaction, patient refusal.

3:05 p.m.  Pine St., snake in house, Animal Control Officer notified.

4:20 p.m.  Central St., found nook, message left for owner, returned to owner.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

7:42 a.m.  Harbor St., bird in garage, Animal Control Officer notified.

12:50 p.m.  Union St., found wallet, returned to owner.

1:48 p.m.  Raymond St., dizziness, transported to hospital.

4:01 p.m.  Atwater Ave., hit and run, report taken.

11:38 p.m.  Beach St., found wallet, logged.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

1:55 p.m.  Union St., found money and gift card, logged.

8:56 p.m.  Church St., fire alarm activation, no emergency.

11:10 p.m.  Ocean St., feeling dizzy, on phone refusal.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

11:24 a.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

12:56 p.m.  Tappan St., accidental 911 call on cell phone, no issues.

2:08 p.m.  Summer St., dogs on beach, gone on arrival.

9:36 p.m.  School St., be on the lookout for runaway juvenile from Essex, negative findings.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 