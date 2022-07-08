SUNDAY, JUNE 26

7:07 a.m.  Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, towed and persons picked up by friend.

1:10 p.m.  Victoria Rd., request transport to hospital, transported.

5:09 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

5:11 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

MONDAY, JUNE 27

3:35 a.m.  DPW dump station, speeding violation, verbal warning.

11:25 a.m.  Route 128NB, single car motor vehicle accident into median guardrail, towed, no injuries.

12:38 p.m.  Newport Park, lift assist, complete.

8:38 p.m.  Route 128SB ramp, ran out of gas, logged.

TUESDAY, JUNE 28

2:21 a.m.  Route 128SB, speeding violation and expired license, citation and written warning.

6:33 a.m.  Lincoln St., burglar alarm, all in order, maintenance on scene.

2:21 p.m.  School St., cardiac distress, transported to hospital.

7:55 p.m.  Summer St., cars parked on grass illegally, tickets issued.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

12:09 a.m.  Beach St., multiple campfires, extinguished, group dispersed.

9:37 a.m.  Woodcrest Rd., lift assist, complete.

12:27 p.m.  Allen Ave., generator fire, extinguished by homeowner.

1:43 p.m.  Beach St., vehicle parked in crosswalk, violation given.

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

12:42 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

1:07 p.m.  Route 128SB ramp, speeding, written warning.

2:40 p.m.  School St., respiratory distress, transported to hospital.

3:27 p.m.  Arbella St., hands free violation, written warning issued.

FRIDAY, JULY 1

9:29 a.m.  Summer St., stop sign violation, written warning.

10:02 a.m.  School St., expired license, passenger allowed to drive, verbal warning.

1:25 p.m.  Beach St., towing multiple cars from lot, logged.

7:46 p.m.  Beach St., disabled motor vehicle on train tracks, vehicle removed.

SATURDAY, JULY 2

1:52 a.m.  Atwater Ave., door open at Athletic Club, all secure.

9:50 a.m.  Tuck’s Point Rd., community policing at pancake breakfast, all clear.

4:44 p.m.  Summer St., 2 parking violations, citations given.

10:15 p.m.  School St., generator and pressure washing noise complaint, ceased working.

