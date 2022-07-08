SUNDAY, JUNE 26
7:07 a.m. Route 128NB, disabled motor vehicle, towed and persons picked up by friend.
1:10 p.m. Victoria Rd., request transport to hospital, transported.
5:09 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
5:11 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
3:35 a.m. DPW dump station, speeding violation, verbal warning.
11:25 a.m. Route 128NB, single car motor vehicle accident into median guardrail, towed, no injuries.
12:38 p.m. Newport Park, lift assist, complete.
8:38 p.m. Route 128SB ramp, ran out of gas, logged.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
2:21 a.m. Route 128SB, speeding violation and expired license, citation and written warning.
6:33 a.m. Lincoln St., burglar alarm, all in order, maintenance on scene.
2:21 p.m. School St., cardiac distress, transported to hospital.
7:55 p.m. Summer St., cars parked on grass illegally, tickets issued.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
12:09 a.m. Beach St., multiple campfires, extinguished, group dispersed.
9:37 a.m. Woodcrest Rd., lift assist, complete.
12:27 p.m. Allen Ave., generator fire, extinguished by homeowner.
1:43 p.m. Beach St., vehicle parked in crosswalk, violation given.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
12:42 p.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
1:07 p.m. Route 128SB ramp, speeding, written warning.
2:40 p.m. School St., respiratory distress, transported to hospital.
3:27 p.m. Arbella St., hands free violation, written warning issued.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
9:29 a.m. Summer St., stop sign violation, written warning.
10:02 a.m. School St., expired license, passenger allowed to drive, verbal warning.
1:25 p.m. Beach St., towing multiple cars from lot, logged.
7:46 p.m. Beach St., disabled motor vehicle on train tracks, vehicle removed.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
1:52 a.m. Atwater Ave., door open at Athletic Club, all secure.
9:50 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., community policing at pancake breakfast, all clear.
4:44 p.m. Summer St., 2 parking violations, citations given.
10:15 p.m. School St., generator and pressure washing noise complaint, ceased working.