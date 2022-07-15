SUNDAY, JULY 3
2:30 a.m. Moses Hill Rd., loud party next door, peace restored.
1:31 p.m. Ocean St., parking enforcement White Beach, 2 violations.
2:52 p.m. Masconomo St., possible stroke, patient refusal.
9:50 p.m. Beach St., hit and run, offender left note, damage to license plate.
MONDAY, JULY 4
8:24 a.m. Summer St., blown transformer with sparks, smoke, National Grid to handle.
9:24 a.m. Bennett St., slip and fall, no injuries, lift assist.
12:00 p.m. Essex, bicyclist fell and is semi-conscious, medical transport to hospital.
10:56 p.m. Beach St., unruly youths on bicycles, found and verbal warning.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
1:00 a.m. School St., traffic barrels on street, removed.
11:27 a.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle on side of road, vehicle towed.
2:10 p.m. Central St., found pocketbook returned, logged.
7:27 p.m. Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
9:11 a.m. School St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
1:02 p.m. Route 128SB, debris in roadway, removed by State Police.
6:16 p.m. Beach St., community policing, concert in the park, complete.
6:17 p.m. School St., injured seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
8:24 a.m. Beach St., community policing, logged.
9:38 a.m. Summer St., medical alarm activation, accidental.
11:07 a.m. Beach St., dogs in vehicle, no emergency.
8:22 p.m. School St., selective enforcement, no violations.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
11:12 a.m. Route 128NB, no inspection sticker, written warning issued.
1:31 p.m. School St., dizziness and nausea, patient refusal.
8:15 p.m. Central St., mutual aid ambulance to Gloucester.
9:53 p.m. Colburn Rd., youths gathering for possible bonfire, group dispersed.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
9:09 a.m. Beach St., found camera turned in, logged.
2:22 p.m. Route 128NB, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.
3:46 p.m. Town lot, truck with trailer, ticket issued.
6:06 p.m. Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm, burnt food, alarm reset.