SUNDAY, JULY 3

2:30 a.m.  Moses Hill Rd., loud party next door, peace restored.

1:31 p.m.  Ocean St., parking enforcement White Beach, 2 violations.

2:52 p.m.  Masconomo St., possible stroke, patient refusal.

9:50 p.m.  Beach St., hit and run, offender left note, damage to license plate.

MONDAY, JULY 4

8:24 a.m.  Summer St., blown transformer with sparks, smoke, National Grid to handle.

9:24 a.m.  Bennett St., slip and fall, no injuries, lift assist.

12:00 p.m.  Essex, bicyclist fell and is semi-conscious, medical transport to hospital.

10:56 p.m.  Beach St., unruly youths on bicycles, found and verbal warning.

TUESDAY, JULY 5

1:00 a.m.  School St., traffic barrels on street, removed.

11:27 a.m.  Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle on side of road, vehicle towed.

2:10 p.m.  Central St., found pocketbook returned, logged.

7:27 p.m.  Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

9:11 a.m.  School St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.

1:02 p.m.  Route 128SB, debris in roadway, removed by State Police.

6:16 p.m.  Beach St., community policing, concert in the park, complete.

6:17 p.m.  School St., injured seagull, Animal Control Officer notified.

THURSDAY, JULY 7

8:24 a.m.  Beach St., community policing, logged.

9:38 a.m.  Summer St., medical alarm activation, accidental.

11:07 a.m.  Beach St., dogs in vehicle, no emergency.

8:22 p.m.  School St., selective enforcement, no violations.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

11:12 a.m.  Route 128NB, no inspection sticker, written warning issued.

1:31 p.m.  School St., dizziness and nausea, patient refusal.

8:15 p.m.  Central St., mutual aid ambulance to Gloucester.

9:53 p.m.  Colburn Rd., youths gathering for possible bonfire, group dispersed.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

9:09 a.m.  Beach St., found camera turned in, logged.

2:22 p.m.  Route 128NB, marked lanes violation, verbal warning.

3:46 p.m.  Town lot, truck with trailer, ticket issued.

6:06 p.m.  Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm, burnt food, alarm reset.

