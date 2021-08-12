MONDAY, AUGUST 2
7:45 a.m. Ashland Ave., raccoon trapped in dumpster, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:06 a.m. Newport Park, locked out, assisted.
2:47 p.m. Highland Ave., fall, transported to hospital.
6:24 p.m. Central St., lost pendant, logged.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3
5:24 p.m. School St., disabled SUV, negative findings.
5:55 p.m. Ocean St., possible disturbance on water, no emergency.
6:42 p.m. The Plains St., carbon monoxide alarm activation, gas from stove, shut off.
8:17 p.m. Beach St., disabled motor vehicle, will be towed in morning.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4
11:07 a.m. Summer St., couch dumped on side of road, DPW notified.
12:50 p.m. Atwater Ave., accidental 911, no issues.
4:11 p.m. Old Wenham Way, unresponsive male, refusal.
9:30 p.m. Summer St., hyperventilating, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
1:25 a.m. Beach St., disabled motor vehicle, assistance rendered.
11:03 a.m. Beach St., intoxicated male, see report.
5:10 p.m. Beach St., report lost glasses and case, logged.
8:02 p.m. School St., injured seagull, information taken.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
7:00 a.m. Beach St., community policing, logged.
12:24 p.m. Pine St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
4:56 p.m. Central St., lost wallet and card, logged.
9:08 p.m. Union St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7
6:45 a.m. Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, complete.
7:35 a.m. Beach St., dead raccoon on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
7:38 a.m. Proctor St., boat washed up on rocks, Harbor Master notified.
2:01 p.m. Old Essex Rd., accidental 911, no issues.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8
8:06 a.m. Beach St., found wallet turned in to station, logged.
10:50 a.m. Pleasant St., speeding violation, written warning.
11:20 a.m. Walker Rd., fall with pain, transported to hospital.
2:39 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
5:33 p.m. Beach St., female fallen on sidewalk, patient refusal.