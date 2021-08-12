Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, AUGUST 2

7:45 a.m.  Ashland Ave., raccoon trapped in dumpster, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:06 a.m.  Newport Park, locked out, assisted.

2:47 p.m.  Highland Ave., fall, transported to hospital.

6:24 p.m.  Central St., lost pendant, logged.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3

5:24 p.m.  School St., disabled SUV, negative findings.

5:55 p.m.  Ocean St., possible disturbance on water, no emergency.

6:42 p.m.  The Plains St., carbon monoxide alarm activation, gas from stove, shut off.

8:17 p.m.  Beach St., disabled motor vehicle, will be towed in morning.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4

11:07 a.m.  Summer St., couch dumped on side of road, DPW notified.

12:50 p.m.  Atwater Ave., accidental 911, no issues.

4:11 p.m.  Old Wenham Way, unresponsive male, refusal.

9:30 p.m.  Summer St., hyperventilating, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5

1:25 a.m.  Beach St., disabled motor vehicle, assistance rendered.

11:03 a.m.  Beach St., intoxicated male, see report.

5:10 p.m.  Beach St., report lost glasses and case, logged.

8:02 p.m.  School St., injured seagull, information taken.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6

7:00 a.m.  Beach St., community policing, logged.

12:24 p.m.  Pine St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

4:56 p.m.  Central St., lost wallet and card, logged.

9:08 p.m.  Union St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7

6:45 a.m.  Beach St., community policing Singing Beach, complete.

7:35 a.m.  Beach St., dead raccoon on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

7:38 a.m.  Proctor St., boat washed up on rocks, Harbor Master notified.

2:01 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., accidental 911, no issues.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8

8:06 a.m.  Beach St., found wallet turned in to station, logged.

10:50 a.m.  Pleasant St., speeding violation, written warning.

11:20 a.m.  Walker Rd., fall with pain, transported to hospital.

2:39 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

5:33 p.m.  Beach St., female fallen on sidewalk, patient refusal.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

