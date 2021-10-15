Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4

7:33 a.m.  Beach St., female about to faint, transported to hospital.

8:57 a.m.  Central St., dispute between movers and homeowner, all in order.

5:04 p.m.  Pleasant St., selective traffic, no violations.

9:08 p.m.  Beach St., selective traffic, no violations.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5

8:22 a.m.  Lincoln St., assistance with school traffic, completed.

11:58 a.m.  Pipeline Rd., low hanging wire, Verizon notified.

1:25 p.m.  Woodholm Rd., speeding, verbal warning.

4:46 p.m.  Newport Park, speeding violation, verbal warning.

 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

6:24 a.m.  Central St., harassment at business, report taken.

11:57 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., weak, dehydrated, transported to hospital.

3:03 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

5:54 p.m.  Pleasant St., smoke detectors sounding, faulty detectors.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:22 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

11:05 a.m.  School St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.

1:27 p.m.  Walker Rd., expired registration, verbal warning.

3:43 p.m.  Raymond St., people yelling on tennis court, negative findings.

10:06 p.m.  Desmond Ave., found dog, transported to station, reunited with owner.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8

12:17 p.m.  Summer St., expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.

4:26 p.m.  Beach St., assisting with disabled motor vehicle, complete.

4:55 p.m.  Sea St., report lost wallet, logged.

6:44 p.m.  Beach St., lost credit card, logged.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9

7:59 a.m.  Summer St., post-surgery stomach pain, transported to hospital.

9:49 a.m.  Beach St., water main break, DPW notified, street closed.

1:45 p.m.  Bridge St., truck blocking sidewalk, ticketed.

5:53 p.m.  Pine St., selective traffic, one violation.

9:28 p.m.  Lincoln St., selective traffic, no violations.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10

2:12 a.m.  Beach St., monitored traffic, no violations.

7:02 a.m.  Pine St., lockout, access gained.

11:25 a.m.  Masconomo St., life alert activation, confirmed accidental.

12:05 p.m.  Town Lot, community policing at regatta.

4:10 p.m.  Ocean St., found loose dog, reunited with owner.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

