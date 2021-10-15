MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
7:33 a.m. Beach St., female about to faint, transported to hospital.
8:57 a.m. Central St., dispute between movers and homeowner, all in order.
5:04 p.m. Pleasant St., selective traffic, no violations.
9:08 p.m. Beach St., selective traffic, no violations.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5
8:22 a.m. Lincoln St., assistance with school traffic, completed.
11:58 a.m. Pipeline Rd., low hanging wire, Verizon notified.
1:25 p.m. Woodholm Rd., speeding, verbal warning.
4:46 p.m. Newport Park, speeding violation, verbal warning.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6
6:24 a.m. Central St., harassment at business, report taken.
11:57 a.m. Hickory Hill Rd., weak, dehydrated, transported to hospital.
3:03 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
5:54 p.m. Pleasant St., smoke detectors sounding, faulty detectors.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
8:22 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
11:05 a.m. School St., selective traffic enforcement, no violations.
1:27 p.m. Walker Rd., expired registration, verbal warning.
3:43 p.m. Raymond St., people yelling on tennis court, negative findings.
10:06 p.m. Desmond Ave., found dog, transported to station, reunited with owner.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8
12:17 p.m. Summer St., expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.
4:26 p.m. Beach St., assisting with disabled motor vehicle, complete.
4:55 p.m. Sea St., report lost wallet, logged.
6:44 p.m. Beach St., lost credit card, logged.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9
7:59 a.m. Summer St., post-surgery stomach pain, transported to hospital.
9:49 a.m. Beach St., water main break, DPW notified, street closed.
1:45 p.m. Bridge St., truck blocking sidewalk, ticketed.
5:53 p.m. Pine St., selective traffic, one violation.
9:28 p.m. Lincoln St., selective traffic, no violations.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 10
2:12 a.m. Beach St., monitored traffic, no violations.
7:02 a.m. Pine St., lockout, access gained.
11:25 a.m. Masconomo St., life alert activation, confirmed accidental.
12:05 p.m. Town Lot, community policing at regatta.
4:10 p.m. Ocean St., found loose dog, reunited with owner.