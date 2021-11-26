MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15
7:22 a.m. Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.
4:28 p.m. Tappan St., lift assist, assisted.
5:48 p.m. Gloucester, mutual aid ambulance to Gloucester, cancelled.
5:51 p.m. Hickory Hill Rd., migraine, transported to hospital.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16
6:14 a.m. Summer St., weakness, request for ambulance, transported to hospital.
2:52 p.m. The Plains St., lift assist, completed.
5:45 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, citation issued.
11:43 p.m. The Plains St., loud TV, investigated.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
6:32 a.m. Beach St., alarm activation, investigated, no apparent reason.
11:31 a.m. Masconomo St., cat in the street, Animal Control Officer notified, reunited with owner.
4:13 p.m. Smiths Point Rd., sweating and vomiting, transported to hospital.
5:33 p.m. School St., AFIB symptoms, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18
8:15 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone, completed.
11:53 a.m. Central St., medication disposal, logged.
3:23 p.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., driver’s license turned in, owner contacted.
8:23 p.m. Raymond St., pain in back area, patient refusal.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19
8:14 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement with new traffic pattern, completed.
5:39 p.m. Route 128NB, speeding, verbal warning.
6:24 p.m. School St., missing items, report taken.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
9:01 a.m. School St., hands free violation, verbal warning.
9:28 a.m. Bridge St., speeding violation, written warning.
3:46 p.m. Boardman Ave., residential burglar alarm, all secure.
8:10 p.m. School St., erratic operator, negative findings.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21
8:59 a.m. Pine St., operating after suspension, vehicle towed.
2:21 p.m. Central St., question about trash pickup, informed.
5:00 p.m. Lincoln St., dispute regarding leaves, civil matter, advised.
6:51 p.m. Highland Ave., 2-year-old, fell and hit head, opted to take to hospital themselves.