Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

7:22 a.m.  Lincoln St., school traffic, all in order.

4:28 p.m.  Tappan St., lift assist, assisted.

5:48 p.m.  Gloucester, mutual aid ambulance to Gloucester, cancelled.

5:51 p.m.  Hickory Hill Rd., migraine, transported to hospital.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

6:14 a.m.  Summer St., weakness, request for ambulance, transported to hospital.

2:52 p.m.  The Plains St., lift assist, completed.

5:45 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, citation issued.

11:43 p.m.  The Plains St., loud TV,  investigated.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

6:32 a.m.  Beach St., alarm activation, investigated, no apparent reason.

11:31 a.m.  Masconomo St., cat in the street, Animal Control Officer notified, reunited with owner.

4:13 p.m.  Smiths Point Rd., sweating and vomiting, transported to hospital.

5:33 p.m.  School St., AFIB symptoms, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

8:15 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone, completed.

11:53 a.m.  Central St., medication disposal, logged.

3:23 p.m.  Tuck’s Point Rd., driver’s license turned in, owner contacted.

8:23 p.m.  Raymond St., pain in back area, patient refusal.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

8:14 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement with new traffic pattern, completed.

5:39 p.m.  Route 128NB, speeding, verbal warning.

6:24 p.m.  School St., missing items, report taken.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

9:01 a.m.  School St., hands free violation, verbal warning.

9:28 a.m.  Bridge St., speeding violation, written warning.

3:46 p.m.  Boardman Ave., residential burglar alarm, all secure.

8:10 p.m.  School St., erratic operator, negative findings.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21

8:59 a.m.  Pine St., operating after suspension, vehicle towed.

2:21 p.m.  Central St., question about trash pickup, informed.

5:00 p.m.  Lincoln St., dispute regarding leaves, civil matter, advised.

6:51 p.m.  Highland Ave., 2-year-old, fell and hit head, opted to take to hospital themselves.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 