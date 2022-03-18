Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MARCH 7

2:34 a.m.  Route 128SB, inspection violation, verbal warning.

9:37 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., bat in house, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:39 a.m.  Arbella St., complaints about parking, multiple vehicles issued warnings.

11:19 a.m.  Lincoln St., expired license, verbal warning, motor vehicle parked, driver getting ride.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

5:37 a.m.  Crooked Lane, acute alcohol withdrawal, transported to hospital.

10:10 a.m.  Route 128NB, expired registration, verbal warning.

1:25 p.m.  Central St., transport to Salem District Court.

7:35 p.m.  School St., vomiting and diarrhea, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

6:51 a.m.  Crooked Lane, stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.

9:13 a.m.  Beach St., fall with head injury, patient refusal.

2:19 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., accidental 911, confirmed no emergency.

5:26 p.m.  Central St., snow covered roads, DPW notified.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

8:42 a.m.  Big Rock Rd., fire alarm activation, no issues.

12:18 p.m.  Beach St., fall, patient refusal.

8:31 p.m.  Beach St., train gates stuck down, MBTA notified and fixed.

10:25 p.m.  Union St., possible intoxicated male, no issues.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

2:00 a.m.  Route 128NB, unoccupied disabled motor vehicle, towed, owner notified.

5:37 a.m.  Route 128SB, speeding, citation issued.

12:38 p.m.  Elm St., attempted break in, see report.

6:34 p.m.  School St., parked in a crosswalk, motor vehicle being moved.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

8:17 a.m.  Beach St., 2 rings found on beach, logged and placed in drop box.

12:11 p.m.  Route 128SB single care motor vehicle accident, towed, crash report, cleared.

2:38 p.m.  Ancient County Way, possum on back deck, Animal Control Officer notified.

8:30 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., call for medical advice, advised, went to Addison Gilbert ER.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

12:23 a.m.  Beach St., disoriented party at bus stop, all in order.

6:41 a.m.  Newport Park, chest pains, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

1:53 p.m.  Powder House Lane, noise complaint, all in order.

8:55 p.m.  School St., found dog, reunited with owner.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

