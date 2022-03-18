MONDAY, MARCH 7
2:34 a.m. Route 128SB, inspection violation, verbal warning.
9:37 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., bat in house, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:39 a.m. Arbella St., complaints about parking, multiple vehicles issued warnings.
11:19 a.m. Lincoln St., expired license, verbal warning, motor vehicle parked, driver getting ride.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
5:37 a.m. Crooked Lane, acute alcohol withdrawal, transported to hospital.
10:10 a.m. Route 128NB, expired registration, verbal warning.
1:25 p.m. Central St., transport to Salem District Court.
7:35 p.m. School St., vomiting and diarrhea, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
6:51 a.m. Crooked Lane, stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
9:13 a.m. Beach St., fall with head injury, patient refusal.
2:19 p.m. Old Essex Rd., accidental 911, confirmed no emergency.
5:26 p.m. Central St., snow covered roads, DPW notified.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
8:42 a.m. Big Rock Rd., fire alarm activation, no issues.
12:18 p.m. Beach St., fall, patient refusal.
8:31 p.m. Beach St., train gates stuck down, MBTA notified and fixed.
10:25 p.m. Union St., possible intoxicated male, no issues.
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
2:00 a.m. Route 128NB, unoccupied disabled motor vehicle, towed, owner notified.
5:37 a.m. Route 128SB, speeding, citation issued.
12:38 p.m. Elm St., attempted break in, see report.
6:34 p.m. School St., parked in a crosswalk, motor vehicle being moved.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
8:17 a.m. Beach St., 2 rings found on beach, logged and placed in drop box.
12:11 p.m. Route 128SB single care motor vehicle accident, towed, crash report, cleared.
2:38 p.m. Ancient County Way, possum on back deck, Animal Control Officer notified.
8:30 p.m. Old Essex Rd., call for medical advice, advised, went to Addison Gilbert ER.
SUNDAY, MARCH 13
12:23 a.m. Beach St., disoriented party at bus stop, all in order.
6:41 a.m. Newport Park, chest pains, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
1:53 p.m. Powder House Lane, noise complaint, all in order.
8:55 p.m. School St., found dog, reunited with owner.