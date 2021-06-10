Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, MAY 31

7:31 a.m.  Lincoln St., burglar alarm, all in order.

8:44 a.m.  Church St., squad 3 and ambulance 1 Memorial Service, complete.

2:42 p.m.  Central St., medication disposal, complete.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

7:45 a.m.  Pleasant St., complaints about detour, DPW notified.

9:22 a.m.  Highland Ave., unconscious female, transported to hospital.

1:36 p.m.  Central St., found wallet turned in, logged.

5:09 p.m.  Bridge St., possible blood clots in leg, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

5:16 a.m.  Pine St., left assist, completed.

10:16 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., trash all over the street, logged and advice given.

11:11 a.m.  Bridge St., Fire Chief reports past damage to apparatus, logged.

4:21 p.m.  Highland Ave., second floor back door motion, all secure.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

9:55 a.m.  The Plains St., fever, aches, transported to hospital.

5:48 p.m.  Washington St., lost IPhone, information taken.

7:37 p.m.  Central St., question about parking ticket, information given.

11:03 p.m.  Plum Hill Rd., blood in stool, dizzy and faint, patient refusal.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

7:22 a.m.  Proctor St., complaint about roosters, Animal Control Officer notified.

1:45 p.m.  Summer St., inspection violation, verbal warning.

3:29 p.m.  Summer St., breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.

9:07 p.m.  School St., vomiting, possible heart attack, transported to hospital.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

12:04 a.m.  Central St., assist Essex Police break up house party.

12:56 a.m.  Bridge St., elderly female fallen, transported to hospital.

9:26 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., unresponsive patient, transported to hospital.

2:43 p.m.  School St., low blood pressure, irregular pulse and low back pain, transported to hospital.

5:38 p.m.  School St., wallet found, logged.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

9:50 a.m.  School St., accidental 911 call, confirmed accidental.

11:57 a.m.  Beach St., assist beach staff with traffic.

2:31 p.m.  Beach St., park and walk Masconomo Park, 2 parking ticket violations.

11:50 p.m.  School St., general unwellness, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

