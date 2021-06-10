MONDAY, MAY 31
7:31 a.m. Lincoln St., burglar alarm, all in order.
8:44 a.m. Church St., squad 3 and ambulance 1 Memorial Service, complete.
2:42 p.m. Central St., medication disposal, complete.
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
7:45 a.m. Pleasant St., complaints about detour, DPW notified.
9:22 a.m. Highland Ave., unconscious female, transported to hospital.
1:36 p.m. Central St., found wallet turned in, logged.
5:09 p.m. Bridge St., possible blood clots in leg, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
5:16 a.m. Pine St., left assist, completed.
10:16 a.m. Old Essex Rd., trash all over the street, logged and advice given.
11:11 a.m. Bridge St., Fire Chief reports past damage to apparatus, logged.
4:21 p.m. Highland Ave., second floor back door motion, all secure.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
9:55 a.m. The Plains St., fever, aches, transported to hospital.
5:48 p.m. Washington St., lost IPhone, information taken.
7:37 p.m. Central St., question about parking ticket, information given.
11:03 p.m. Plum Hill Rd., blood in stool, dizzy and faint, patient refusal.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
7:22 a.m. Proctor St., complaint about roosters, Animal Control Officer notified.
1:45 p.m. Summer St., inspection violation, verbal warning.
3:29 p.m. Summer St., breathing difficulty, transported to hospital.
9:07 p.m. School St., vomiting, possible heart attack, transported to hospital.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
12:04 a.m. Central St., assist Essex Police break up house party.
12:56 a.m. Bridge St., elderly female fallen, transported to hospital.
9:26 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., unresponsive patient, transported to hospital.
2:43 p.m. School St., low blood pressure, irregular pulse and low back pain, transported to hospital.
5:38 p.m. School St., wallet found, logged.
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
9:50 a.m. School St., accidental 911 call, confirmed accidental.
11:57 a.m. Beach St., assist beach staff with traffic.
2:31 p.m. Beach St., park and walk Masconomo Park, 2 parking ticket violations.
11:50 p.m. School St., general unwellness, transported to hospital.