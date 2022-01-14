Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JANUARY 3

8:22 a.m.  Summer St., loose dog on roadway, returned to owner.

2:56 p.m.  Summer St., general weakness, transported to hospital.

5:05 p.m.  Transfer Station, dump gates open, secured.

7:54 p.m.  Bennett St., lost dog, information taken.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 4

12:12 a.m.  Ashland Ave., MBTA reports dog on tracks, reunited with owner.

8:48 a.m.  Pine St., speeding and stop sign violation, written warning.

9:15 a.m.  Pleasant St., parked car blocking cemetery offices, ticket issued.

8:40 p.m.  Union St., burglar alarm, all secure.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5

6:34 a.m.  Summer St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

6:58 a.m.  Route 128SB, motor vehicle accident, car into guardrail, vehicle towed.

9:37 a.m.  Bridge St., Christmas tree in road, DPW notified.

4:45 p.m.  Crooked Lane, question regarding covid testing, information given.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

8:10 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

6:48 a.m.  Summer St., residential lockout, assisted.

8:18 p.m.  Summer St., fall, patient refusal.

8:21 p.m.  Union St., parking request for snow ban, request granted.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7

1:50 a.m.  North St., winter parking ban violations, citations issued.

11:25 a.m.  Harbor St., low hanging wires, cable company notified.

4:11 p.m.  Summer St., plow driver knocked light pole down, DPW notified.

5:06 p.m.  Summer St., minor fender bender, information exchanged.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 8

10:02 a.m.  Pleasant St., loose dog found, returned to owner.

5:24 p.m.  Bridge St., expired registration, verbal warning, renewed online.

9:05 p.m.  Plum Hill Rd., seizure, transported to hospital.

10:36 p.m.  Masconomo St., burglar alarm, all in order.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9

9:09 a.m. Route 128SB, one car spin out, vehicle towed.

9:52 a.m.  Central St., ongoing harassment issue, information taken.

5:53 p.m.  Pleasant St., sidewalk not cleared of snow, DPW notified.

7:17 p.m.  Bridge St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 