MONDAY, JANUARY 3
8:22 a.m. Summer St., loose dog on roadway, returned to owner.
2:56 p.m. Summer St., general weakness, transported to hospital.
5:05 p.m. Transfer Station, dump gates open, secured.
7:54 p.m. Bennett St., lost dog, information taken.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 4
12:12 a.m. Ashland Ave., MBTA reports dog on tracks, reunited with owner.
8:48 a.m. Pine St., speeding and stop sign violation, written warning.
9:15 a.m. Pleasant St., parked car blocking cemetery offices, ticket issued.
8:40 p.m. Union St., burglar alarm, all secure.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5
6:34 a.m. Summer St., difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
6:58 a.m. Route 128SB, motor vehicle accident, car into guardrail, vehicle towed.
9:37 a.m. Bridge St., Christmas tree in road, DPW notified.
4:45 p.m. Crooked Lane, question regarding covid testing, information given.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 6
8:10 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
6:48 a.m. Summer St., residential lockout, assisted.
8:18 p.m. Summer St., fall, patient refusal.
8:21 p.m. Union St., parking request for snow ban, request granted.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 7
1:50 a.m. North St., winter parking ban violations, citations issued.
11:25 a.m. Harbor St., low hanging wires, cable company notified.
4:11 p.m. Summer St., plow driver knocked light pole down, DPW notified.
5:06 p.m. Summer St., minor fender bender, information exchanged.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 8
10:02 a.m. Pleasant St., loose dog found, returned to owner.
5:24 p.m. Bridge St., expired registration, verbal warning, renewed online.
9:05 p.m. Plum Hill Rd., seizure, transported to hospital.
10:36 p.m. Masconomo St., burglar alarm, all in order.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 9
9:09 a.m. Route 128SB, one car spin out, vehicle towed.
9:52 a.m. Central St., ongoing harassment issue, information taken.
5:53 p.m. Pleasant St., sidewalk not cleared of snow, DPW notified.
7:17 p.m. Bridge St., speeding violation, verbal warning.