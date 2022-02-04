Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JANUARY 24

10:17 a.m.  Ashland Ave., complaints about railroad gates being stuck, Keolis notified.

11:17 a.m.  Lincoln St., fall with bleeding, transported to hospital.

2:10 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

2:22 p.m.  School St., accidental 911, no issues.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25

7:21 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

11:38 a.m.  Raymond St., severe chest pain, transported to hospital.

6:06 p.m.  Forest St., possible disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, refilling.

10:34 p.m.  School St., well being check, no longer at the residence.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26

7:33 a.m.  Lincoln St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.

4:05 p.m.  Pleasant St., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.

4:30 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

10:33 p.m.  Route 128SB ramp, possible panic attack, patient refusal.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

8:57 a.m.  Union St., accidental 911, no issues.

9:42 a.m.  Pine St., speeding, hands free violation, verbal warning.

10:53 a.m.  Beach St., speeding, verbal warning.

2:57 p.m.  Arbella St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28

1:17 a.m.  Route 128NB, speeding violation, written warning issued.

1:39 a.m.  School St., unlicensed, unregistered motor vehicle, vehicle towed.

10:45 a.m.  The Plains St., severe leg pain, unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.

5:37 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 29

12:44 p.m.  Bridge St., first alarm fire, fire contained.

2:06 p.m.  Newport Park Rd., chest pain, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.

4:15 p.m.  Arbella St., slip, fall, broken arm, transported to hospital.

5:46 p.m.  Summer St., fire alarm, investigated, smoke from cooking.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 30

12:27 p.m.  Big Rock Rd., unresponsive male, patient refusal.

2:43 p.m.  School St., sledding accident, possible broken ankle, transported to hospital.

8:08 p.m.  School St., chest, heart pain, patient refusal.

11:11 p.m.  Pine St., door found ajar, all in order.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

