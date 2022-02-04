MONDAY, JANUARY 24
10:17 a.m. Ashland Ave., complaints about railroad gates being stuck, Keolis notified.
11:17 a.m. Lincoln St., fall with bleeding, transported to hospital.
2:10 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
2:22 p.m. School St., accidental 911, no issues.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 25
7:21 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
11:38 a.m. Raymond St., severe chest pain, transported to hospital.
6:06 p.m. Forest St., possible disabled motor vehicle, out of gas, refilling.
10:34 p.m. School St., well being check, no longer at the residence.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26
7:33 a.m. Lincoln St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.
4:05 p.m. Pleasant St., abdominal pain, transported to hospital.
4:30 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
10:33 p.m. Route 128SB ramp, possible panic attack, patient refusal.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 27
8:57 a.m. Union St., accidental 911, no issues.
9:42 a.m. Pine St., speeding, hands free violation, verbal warning.
10:53 a.m. Beach St., speeding, verbal warning.
2:57 p.m. Arbella St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 28
1:17 a.m. Route 128NB, speeding violation, written warning issued.
1:39 a.m. School St., unlicensed, unregistered motor vehicle, vehicle towed.
10:45 a.m. The Plains St., severe leg pain, unable to ambulate, transported to hospital.
5:37 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29
12:44 p.m. Bridge St., first alarm fire, fire contained.
2:06 p.m. Newport Park Rd., chest pain, difficulty breathing, transported to hospital.
4:15 p.m. Arbella St., slip, fall, broken arm, transported to hospital.
5:46 p.m. Summer St., fire alarm, investigated, smoke from cooking.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30
12:27 p.m. Big Rock Rd., unresponsive male, patient refusal.
2:43 p.m. School St., sledding accident, possible broken ankle, transported to hospital.
8:08 p.m. School St., chest, heart pain, patient refusal.
11:11 p.m. Pine St., door found ajar, all in order.