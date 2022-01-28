MONDAY, JANUARY 17
12:30 a.m. The Plains St., breathing difficulty, chest pains, transported to hospital.
6:10 a.m. Coolidge Point Rd., smoke coming from boiler room, basement ventilated.
9:40 a.m. Pleasant St., large tree branch on road, DPW notified.
10:03 a.m. Boardman Ave., road flooded, DPW notified.
2:44 p.m. School St., small fender bender, assisted with paperwork.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 18
12:10 p.m. Pleasant St., speeding, verbal warning.
2:59 p.m. School St., minor hit and run, see report.
4:40 p.m. Powder House Lane, parking complaint and trash dumping, information taken.
7:21 p.m. Transfer station, dump gates open, secured.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19
9:20 a.m. Pine St., speeding, written warning.
11:26 a.m. Loading Place Rd., sick raccoon at door, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:38 a.m. Masconomo St., residential burglar alarm, no issues.
5:15 p.m. The Plains St., difficulty breathing and possible UTI, transported to hospital.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
2:07 a.m. Beach St., person sitting in car, business owner, all in order.
6:56 a.m. Mark St., fall, hit head, patient refusal.
8:06 p.m. School St., lost car key, information taken.
11:04 p.m. Summer St., lift assist, complete.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 21
3:12 a.m. Church St., illegal dumping, wrong way down one-way, verbal warnings.
6:01 p.m. Summer St., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
7:43 p.m. Lincoln St., community policing, basketball game.
9:31 p.m. Washington St., nosebleed, patient refusal.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 22
6:56 a.m. Central St., bad conditions on roads, DPW notified.
9:34 a.m. Lincoln St., open line 911, accidental.
10:59 a.m. Eaglehead Rd., bat in house, Animal Control Officer notified.
9:33 p.m. Old Essex Rd., fire alarm, fire extinguished, investigation.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 23
2:08 a.m. Masconomo St., breathing difficulty, chest pain, transported to hospital.
11:15 a.m. Summer St, questions about trash collection, told to contact DPW.
1:53 p.m. Lincoln Ave., disoriented female party in vehicle, patient refusal.
4:50 p.m. Lincoln Ave., possible stroke, transported to hospital.