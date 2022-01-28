Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, JANUARY 17

12:30 a.m.  The Plains St., breathing difficulty, chest pains, transported to hospital.

6:10 a.m.  Coolidge Point Rd., smoke coming from boiler room, basement ventilated.

9:40 a.m.  Pleasant St., large tree branch on road, DPW notified.

10:03 a.m.  Boardman Ave., road flooded, DPW notified.

2:44 p.m.  School St., small fender bender, assisted with paperwork.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 18

12:10 p.m.  Pleasant St., speeding, verbal warning.

2:59 p.m.  School St., minor hit and run, see report.

4:40 p.m.  Powder House Lane, parking complaint and trash dumping, information taken.

7:21 p.m.  Transfer station, dump gates open, secured.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 19

9:20 a.m.  Pine St., speeding, written warning.

11:26 a.m.  Loading Place Rd., sick raccoon at door, Animal Control Officer notified.

11:38 a.m.  Masconomo St., residential burglar alarm, no issues.

5:15 p.m.  The Plains St., difficulty breathing and possible UTI, transported to hospital.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

2:07 a.m.  Beach St., person sitting in car, business owner, all in order.

6:56 a.m.  Mark St., fall, hit head, patient refusal.

8:06 p.m.  School St., lost car key, information taken.

11:04 p.m.  Summer St., lift assist, complete.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21

3:12 a.m.  Church St., illegal dumping, wrong way down one-way, verbal warnings.

6:01 p.m.  Summer St., fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.

7:43 p.m.  Lincoln St., community policing, basketball game.

9:31 p.m.  Washington St., nosebleed, patient refusal.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22

6:56 a.m.  Central St., bad conditions on roads, DPW notified.

9:34 a.m.  Lincoln St., open line 911, accidental.

10:59 a.m.  Eaglehead Rd., bat in house, Animal Control Officer notified.

9:33 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., fire alarm, fire extinguished, investigation.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23

2:08 a.m.  Masconomo St., breathing difficulty, chest pain, transported to hospital.

11:15 a.m.  Summer St, questions about trash collection, told to contact DPW.

1:53 p.m.  Lincoln Ave., disoriented female party in vehicle, patient refusal.

4:50 p.m.  Lincoln Ave., possible stroke, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 