Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 23F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 23F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.