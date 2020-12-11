SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29
1:21 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., suspicious vehicle, party sent on way.
12:07 p.m. Union St., unsecured door at bank, building cleared, keyholder on site.
2:22 p.m. Beach St., child stuck in swing set, assisted out by fire department.
2:24 p.m. Central St., Citi Bank debit card turned in, logged into lost and found.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
7:12 a.m. Lincoln St., controlled bleed, transport to hospital.
10:31 a.m. Pulaski Dr., light pole struck, crash report filed.
1:06 p.m. Central St., lost wallet, owner information taken.
10:37 p.m. Newport Park, pain and difficulty breathing, transport to hospital.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
9:54 a.m. Harbor St., wire down, confirmed cable wire, secured.
1:33 p.m. Central St., lost keys, checking with Crosby’s.
4:14 p.m. Bridge St., general illness, chest pain, refusal.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
3:24 a.m. Central St., chest pain, transport to hospital.
9:10 a.m. Union St., shingles falling from roof, workers spoken to, cleaning up.
12:38 p.m. Beach St., person swimming, harbormaster notified.
12:52 p.m. Harold St., panic attack, transport to hospital.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
10:07 a.m. Pine St., deceased cat, Animal Control Officer notified.
11:26 a.m. Beach St., patrol Singing Beach, all in order.
4:11 p.m. Newport Park, social security scam call, information taken.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
1:34 a.m. School St., assist Essex at line with motor vehicle stop, clear.
10:47 a.m. Beaver Dam Rd., test elevator phone, all in order.
9:28 p.m. Norton’s Point Rd., no headlights and marked lanes, verbal warning.
10:05 p.m. Pulaski Dr., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
6:12 a.m. The Plains St., lifeline activation, party fallen, lift assist.
12:10 p.m. Magnolia Ave., tree down, power line down, DPW and National Grid notified.
3:00 p.m. Central St., winter storm blue lights activated.
3:43 p.m. Knight Circle, tree branch down, DPW notified.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
7:05 a.m. Rosedale Ave., female chest pain, transported to hospital.
12:21 p.m. Tappan St., suspicious materials found in basement, report taken.
1:34 p.m. Central St., Chase credit card turned in, returned to owner.
9:44 p.m. School St., stop sign violation, citation issued.