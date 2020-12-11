Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29 

1:21 a.m.  Tuck’s Point Rd., suspicious vehicle, party sent on way. 

12:07 p.m. Union St., unsecured door at bank, building cleared, keyholder on site. 

2:22 p.m.  Beach St., child stuck in swing set, assisted out by fire department. 

2:24 p.m.  Central St., Citi Bank debit card turned in, logged into lost and found. 

 

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 

7:12 a.m.  Lincoln St., controlled bleed, transport to hospital. 

10:31 a.m.  Pulaski Dr., light pole struck, crash report filed. 

1:06 p.m.  Central St., lost wallet, owner information taken. 

10:37 p.m.  Newport Park, pain and difficulty breathing, transport to hospital. 

 

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 

9:54 a.m.  Harbor St., wire down, confirmed cable wire, secured. 

1:33 p.m.  Central St., lost keys, checking with Crosby’s. 

4:14 p.m.  Bridge St., general illness, chest pain, refusal. 

 

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2 

3:24 a.m.  Central St., chest pain, transport to hospital. 

9:10 a.m.  Union St., shingles falling from roof, workers spoken to, cleaning up. 

12:38 p.m.  Beach St., person swimming, harbormaster notified. 

12:52 p.m.  Harold St., panic attack, transport to hospital. 

 

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 

10:07 a.m.  Pine St., deceased cat, Animal Control Officer notified. 

11:26 a.m.  Beach St., patrol Singing Beach, all in order. 

4:11 p.m.  Newport Park, social security scam call, information taken. 

 

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4 

1:34 a.m.  School St.,  assist Essex at line with motor vehicle stop, clear. 

10:47 a.m.  Beaver Dam Rd., test elevator phone, all in order. 

9:28 p.m.  Norton’s Point Rd., no headlights and marked lanes, verbal warning. 

10:05 p.m.  Pulaski Dr., stop sign violation, verbal warning. 

 

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5 

6:12 a.m.  The Plains St., lifeline activation, party fallen, lift assist. 

12:10 p.m.  Magnolia Ave., tree down, power line down, DPW and National Grid notified. 

3:00 p.m.  Central St., winter storm blue lights activated. 

3:43 p.m.  Knight Circle, tree branch down, DPW notified. 

 

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6 

7:05 a.m.  Rosedale Ave., female chest pain, transported to hospital. 

12:21 p.m.  Tappan St., suspicious materials found in basement, report taken. 

1:34 p.m.  Central St., Chase credit card turned in, returned to owner. 

9:44 p.m.  School St., stop sign violation, citation issued. 

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

