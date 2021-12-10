MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29
7:40 a.m. Lincoln St., 911 call, pocket dial, confirmed.
9:05 a.m. Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
2:36 p.m. Summer St., walk in advice regarding theft, advised.
3:56 p.m. School St., wallet turned in, logged.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
2:38 a.m. Route 128SB, marked lanes and speed, written warning.
10:04 a.m. Surf Village St., dizziness, transported to hospital.
7:53 p.m. Loading Place Rd., attempt to serve, not home.
9:43 p.m. Pleasant St., stop sign violation, summons for operating without a license.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1
9:01 a.m. Old Essex Rd., inspection, complete.
2:08 p.m. Route 128SB, bike on highway, removed.
5:22 p.m. Beach St., lost transmitter for dog collar, information taken.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2
7:25 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone, complete.
11:19 a.m. Blossom Lane, sick skunk on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.
5:10 p.m. Raymond St., suspicious motor vehicle, sent on the way.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
6:17 p.m. Summer St., collision with deer, advised to contact insurance.
6:39 p.m. Beach St., male party in need of assistance, party transported.
7:01 p.m. School St., 89-year-old male, possible stroke, patient refusal.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
10:03 a.m. Pleasant St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
12:01 p.m. Beach St., Santa Claus town event, completed.
6:44 p.m. School St., vehicle hit by deer, no emergency.
10:06 p.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
9:46 a.m. Central St., questions regarding trash pickup, informed.
11:48 a.m. Masconomo St., unknown medical alarm, accidental.
1:18 p.m. Pleasant St., report of scam email, logged.
2:02 p.m. Pleasant St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.