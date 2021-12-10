Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29

7:40 a.m.  Lincoln St., 911 call, pocket dial, confirmed.

9:05 a.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

2:36 p.m.  Summer St., walk in advice regarding theft, advised.

3:56 p.m.  School St., wallet turned in, logged.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30

2:38 a.m.  Route 128SB, marked lanes and speed, written warning.

10:04 a.m.  Surf Village St., dizziness, transported to hospital.

7:53 p.m.  Loading Place Rd., attempt to serve, not home.

9:43 p.m.  Pleasant St., stop sign violation, summons for operating without a license.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

9:01 a.m.  Old Essex Rd., inspection, complete.

2:08 p.m.  Route 128SB, bike on highway, removed.

5:22 p.m.  Beach St., lost transmitter for dog collar, information taken.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

7:25 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone, complete.

11:19 a.m.  Blossom Lane, sick skunk on beach, Animal Control Officer notified.

5:10 p.m.  Raymond St., suspicious motor vehicle, sent on the way.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

6:17 p.m.  Summer St., collision with deer, advised to contact insurance.

6:39 p.m.  Beach St., male party in need of assistance, party transported.

7:01 p.m.  School St., 89-year-old male, possible stroke, patient refusal.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4

10:03 a.m.  Pleasant St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.

12:01 p.m.  Beach St., Santa Claus town event, completed.

6:44 p.m.  School St., vehicle hit by deer, no emergency.

10:06 p.m.  Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5

9:46 a.m.  Central St., questions regarding trash pickup, informed.

11:48 a.m.  Masconomo St., unknown medical alarm, accidental.

1:18 p.m.  Pleasant St., report of scam email, logged.

2:02 p.m.  Pleasant St., crosswalk violation, verbal warning.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 

