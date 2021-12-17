Vintage Line Drawing Policeman

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

10:37 a.m.  Lincoln St., student parked in improper spot, parking ticket issued.

12:49 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

1:00 p.m.  Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.

2:54 p.m.  Vine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

10:08 a.m.  School St., motor vehicle accident in parking lot, see report.

10:30 a.m.   Masconomo St., fall with injury, transported to hospital.

5:16 p.m.  128NB, transport van vs. deer, no injuries, towed from scene.

9:13 p.m.  The Plains St., difficulty breathing, chest pain, transported to hospital.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

10:06 a.m.  Summer St., expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.

2:03 p.m.  School St., possible seizure, transported to hospital.

4:35 p.m.  Bridge St., water leak, DPW notified.

10:00 p.m.  Central St., call for DPW sanding, complete.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

8:10 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

8:16 a.m.  Lincoln St., fell off bike, patient refusal.

4:02 p.m.  Highland Ave., question regarding hunting, information given.

6:02 p.m.  Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10

12:05 p.m.  Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.

1:34 p.m.  School St., fall, transported to hospital.

2:13 p.m.  Pleasant St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, see report.

2:26 p.m.  Lincoln Ave., loose dog, Animal Control Officer notified.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11

1:24 a.m.  School St., stop sign violation and speeding, verbal warning.

8:47 a.m.  Magnolia Ave., house flooding, water stopped.

12:04 p.m.  Summer St., no inspection sticker, written warning issued.

8:07 p.m.  Beach St., vehicle on Singing Beach, all in order.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12

2:51 a.m.  Central St., chest pain, transported to hospital.

11:58 a.m.  Old Colby Way, manhole cover leaking water, DPW notified.

3:12 p.m.  Ocean St., loose dog on White Beach, returned to owner.

6:31 p.m.  Summer St., Covid-19 with breathing difficulties, transported to hospital.

Note: These logs contain information from both the Manchester Police Department and the Manchester Fire Department. Any calls that are made to 911 or 1212 lines are logged into the MPD's records management system. ~Editor 