MONDAY, DECEMBER 6
10:37 a.m. Lincoln St., student parked in improper spot, parking ticket issued.
12:49 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
1:00 p.m. Summer St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
2:54 p.m. Vine St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7
10:08 a.m. School St., motor vehicle accident in parking lot, see report.
10:30 a.m. Masconomo St., fall with injury, transported to hospital.
5:16 p.m. 128NB, transport van vs. deer, no injuries, towed from scene.
9:13 p.m. The Plains St., difficulty breathing, chest pain, transported to hospital.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8
10:06 a.m. Summer St., expired inspection sticker, verbal warning.
2:03 p.m. School St., possible seizure, transported to hospital.
4:35 p.m. Bridge St., water leak, DPW notified.
10:00 p.m. Central St., call for DPW sanding, complete.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9
8:10 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
8:16 a.m. Lincoln St., fell off bike, patient refusal.
4:02 p.m. Highland Ave., question regarding hunting, information given.
6:02 p.m. Pine St., speeding violation, written warning.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10
12:05 p.m. Pine St., speeding, verbal warning.
1:34 p.m. School St., fall, transported to hospital.
2:13 p.m. Pleasant St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, see report.
2:26 p.m. Lincoln Ave., loose dog, Animal Control Officer notified.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11
1:24 a.m. School St., stop sign violation and speeding, verbal warning.
8:47 a.m. Magnolia Ave., house flooding, water stopped.
12:04 p.m. Summer St., no inspection sticker, written warning issued.
8:07 p.m. Beach St., vehicle on Singing Beach, all in order.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12
2:51 a.m. Central St., chest pain, transported to hospital.
11:58 a.m. Old Colby Way, manhole cover leaking water, DPW notified.
3:12 p.m. Ocean St., loose dog on White Beach, returned to owner.
6:31 p.m. Summer St., Covid-19 with breathing difficulties, transported to hospital.