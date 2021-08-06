MONDAY, JULY 26
7:31 a.m. Central St., wallet found, returned to owner.
2:09 p.m. The Plains St., chest pain, transported to the hospital.
3:35 p.m. Summer St., fall with head strike, patient refusal.
5:30 p.m. Ocean St., angry male shouting obscenities, party sent on his way.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
1:33 a.m. Pine St., car pulled over, operator lost, directions given.
9:01 a.m. Pleasant St., vertigo, transported to hospital.
11:01 a.m. Washington St., fall and confusion, transported to hospital.
2:46 p.m. Central St., found wallet, logged.
6:33 p.m. Beach St., found keys, logged.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
8:58 a.m. Old Essex Rd., fire inspection, complete.
9:39 a.m. Lincoln St., car parked on DPW property, no issues.
1:41 p.m. Proctor St., large coyote heading toward town, negative findings.
4:26 p.m. Rosedale Ave., motor vehicle parked in no parking zone, sign blocked, DPW notified.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
1:43 p.m. Summer St., possible stroke, transported to hospital.
4:25 p.m. Pine St., difficulty breathing and edema, transported to hospital.
7:20 p.m. Pine St., two intoxicated males, one transport, report to follow.
9:39 p.m. Beach St., hall motion detector, accidental activation.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
8:58 a.m. Beach St., public safety day, completed.
11:19 a.m. Beach St., feeling faint, transported to hospital.
8:04 p.m. Mill St., motor vehicle emergency button activated, all in order, car towed.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
10:01 a.m. Beach St., foot beat downtown, complete.
11:48 a.m. Woodholm Rd., sick fox, information taken.
12:10 p.m. School St., deceased rabbit in yard, assisted with removal.
1:58 p.m. Woodholm Rd., possible exposure to rabies, quarantine, Animal Control Officer notified.
8:25 p.m. Pleasant St., outside smoke, source located, outdoor fire for cooking.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 1
6:45 a.m. Forest St., monitored traffic on Forest St., no violations.
10:36 a.m. Deer Hill St., speeding, written warning.
1:59 p.m. Woodholm Rd., speeding, written warning.
4:20 p.m. Highland Ave., injured wild turkey, Animal Control to remove bird.