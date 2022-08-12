SUNDAY, JULY 31
7:20 a.m. Lincoln St., stop sign violation, verbal warning issued.
10:02 a.m. Beach St., railroad gates stuck down, MBTA notified.
2:42 p.m. Bridge St., stop sign violation, written warning.
6:39 p.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., fire alarm, smoke from cooking.
12:15 a.m. Brook St., multiple traffic barrels in road, cleared from road.
9:19 a.m. Greenbrier Rd., speeding violation, written warning issued.
9:48 a.m. Beach St., hands-free violation, verbal warning issued.
12:26 p.m. Elm St., speeding violation, verbal warning issued.
12:30 p.m. Route 128NB, bicycle on off ramp, bicycle removed.
3:37 p.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., patient with seizure, transported to hospital.
8:20 p.m. Powderhouse Lane, fire alarm activation, smoke from cooking.
9:13 p.m. Pleasant St., speeding violation, verbal warning.
8:55 a.m. Beach St., community policing, Laughing Gull, complete.
11:30 a.m. Stanley Ave., bat in home, Animal Control Officer assisted.
5:17 p.m. Desmond Ave., stop sign violation, written warning.
11:10 p.m. Beach St., defective equipment violation, verbal warning.
10:50 a.m. Masconomo St., residential fire alarm, workers on scene.
11:24 a.m. School St., manhole cover dislodged, Manchester police assisted, DPW notified.
4:51 p.m. Mill St., car into tree, towed from scene.
10:38 p.m. Proctor St., loud party, quieting down for the night.
11:39 a.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., low hanging tree branch, DPW notified.
11:42 a.m. School St., 2 car motor vehicle accident, information exchanged.
12:19 p.m. Ocean St., request for transport to hospital, transported to hospital.
1:27 p.m. University Lane, brush fire, knocked down.
7:44 a.m. Summer St., noise complaint, pickleball court, logged.
1:02 p.m. Hickory Hill Rd., water flowing into yard, DPW notified.
3:56 p.m. Tuck’s Point Rd., head injury, transported to hospital.
10:13 p.m. Norwood Ave., chest pain, shortness of breath, transported to hospital.
