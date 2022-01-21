MBTS Police

MONDAY, JANUARY 10

8:11 a.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

10:09 a.m.  School St., outside odor of gas, National Grid notified.

11:27 a.m.  Summer St., low blood pressure, transported to hospital.

1:29 p.m.  Central St., man trapped in elevator, rescued.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11

7:39 a.m.  Masconomo St., burglar alarm, all secure.

8:42 a.m.  School St., request for well-being check, no issues.

9:26 a.m.  Summer St., general weakness, transported to hospital.

2:03 p.m.  Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12

1:21 a.m.  Summer St., party found lying on the ground outside, transported to hospital.

1:26 p.m.  Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle in the fast lane, assisted.

3:01 p.m.  Old Essex Rd., lift assist, complete.

5:17 p.m.  Tucks Point Rd., side door motion, cancelled.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

7:06 a.m.  Forest St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.

8:27 a.m.  Beach St., outside odor of natural gas, investigated, negative findings.

11:49 a.m.  Route 128SB, suspended license, verbal warning, different operator.

1:57 p.m.  School St., AFIB, transported to hospital.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 14

9:16 a.m.  School St., stop sign violation, written warning.

2:01 p.m.  Old Neck Rd., chimney fire, extinguished.

5:06 p.m.  Summer St., car egged overnight, information taken.

7:41 p.m.  Bridge St., disabled motor vehicle, waiting for AAA to move.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

11:09 a.m.  Bridge St., speeding violation, written warning.

12:12 p.m.  Pipeline Rd., stop sign violation, citation issued.

3:11 p.m.  Bridge St., report of party who has possibly fallen, negative findings.

5:06 p.m.  Woodcrest Rd., outdoor fall, low temperature exposure, transported to hospital.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 16

12:45 a.m.  Summer St., accidental 911, confirmed accidental.

10:52 a.m.  Walker Rd., residential burglar alarm, accidental activation.

11:46 a.m.  School St., residential carbon monoxide alarm, house vented.

12:09 p.m.  Central St., debit card stuck in ATM, assisted.