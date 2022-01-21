MONDAY, JANUARY 10
8:11 a.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
10:09 a.m. School St., outside odor of gas, National Grid notified.
11:27 a.m. Summer St., low blood pressure, transported to hospital.
1:29 p.m. Central St., man trapped in elevator, rescued.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 11
7:39 a.m. Masconomo St., burglar alarm, all secure.
8:42 a.m. School St., request for well-being check, no issues.
9:26 a.m. Summer St., general weakness, transported to hospital.
2:03 p.m. Lincoln St., school zone enforcement, complete.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12
1:21 a.m. Summer St., party found lying on the ground outside, transported to hospital.
1:26 p.m. Route 128SB, disabled motor vehicle in the fast lane, assisted.
3:01 p.m. Old Essex Rd., lift assist, complete.
5:17 p.m. Tucks Point Rd., side door motion, cancelled.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 13
7:06 a.m. Forest St., stop sign violation, verbal warning.
8:27 a.m. Beach St., outside odor of natural gas, investigated, negative findings.
11:49 a.m. Route 128SB, suspended license, verbal warning, different operator.
1:57 p.m. School St., AFIB, transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 14
9:16 a.m. School St., stop sign violation, written warning.
2:01 p.m. Old Neck Rd., chimney fire, extinguished.
5:06 p.m. Summer St., car egged overnight, information taken.
7:41 p.m. Bridge St., disabled motor vehicle, waiting for AAA to move.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 15
11:09 a.m. Bridge St., speeding violation, written warning.
12:12 p.m. Pipeline Rd., stop sign violation, citation issued.
3:11 p.m. Bridge St., report of party who has possibly fallen, negative findings.
5:06 p.m. Woodcrest Rd., outdoor fall, low temperature exposure, transported to hospital.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 16
12:45 a.m. Summer St., accidental 911, confirmed accidental.
10:52 a.m. Walker Rd., residential burglar alarm, accidental activation.
11:46 a.m. School St., residential carbon monoxide alarm, house vented.
12:09 p.m. Central St., debit card stuck in ATM, assisted.