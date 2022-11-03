Mailer_Fake and Real

Manchester's official municipal mailer (above) was sent to all town residents ahead of Town Meeting.  A special interest group sent an anonymous look-alike mailer with the Town seal a week later urging voters to block zoning articles.

A local resident has claimed responsibility and apologized for an anonymous look-alike municipal mailer that confused voters and angered the Town, and was sent two weeks ago to more than 2,500 homes and businesses to lobby voters ahead of Manchester’s upcoming Special Town Meeting.

Sheila Pidgeon Hill sent a two-paragraph letter late Friday to Select Board Chair Becky Jaques.  In it, Pidgeon Hill acknowledging that she is the head of “Manchester Matters,” the group that sent a glossy, two-sided postcard that was a near replica (and featuring the official Town seal) of a Town mailer sent to residents just one week before about a series of Planning Board Town Meeting articles up for voter consideration on November 14.  