The Care and Upkeep of the Library Clock
The Manchester-by-the-Sea Library clock is old and esteemed, and is currently out for maintenance to Chelsea Clock, of Chelsea, MA. Master clock workers will be repairing this fine clock and returning it to the clock tower later this fall. The Trustees of the Library voted to have Chelsea Clock examine and maintain the clock after thorough consideration of several reputable New England clock smiths.
Save Seeds for next spring’s planting
We will be having a seed swap in late winter/early spring again in 2022. To save your seeds:
- Dry out your seeds. Wait until a dry day before collecting. Dry on paper towel, letting all sides of seeds get plenty of air.
- Seeds need to be stored in an airtight container. It can be an old seed pack, envelope etc. Seal tightly and label clearly.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, October 5 at 4 p.m. join us to discuss The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing and the Future of the Human Race by Walter Isaacson.
Harvard Art Museum
The Harvard Art Museum joins several museums in Boston and the North Shore that are reopening to the public and offering timed ticket reservations for discounted library passes. Go to the library’s website to view the participating museums.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, October 12, from 5-6 p.m. we will discuss, Caste, by Isabel Wilkinson. Copies of the book are coming in.
Hand Weave a Mug
Saturday, October 2 from 1-3 p.m. ages 12 and up, join Penny Boling on the library lawn where you can follow along with a wood handloom and some yarn and learn how to create a colorful woven mug rug. If there is rain the program will be moved inside, where masks are required.
International Dot Day
Read The Dot, by Peter Reynolds then celebrate your own creative impulse with community crafting opportunities and a Take and Make Craft.
Library Hours
Starting Tuesday, September 7 regular library hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Starting Saturday, September 11 the library will open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Teen Writers Workshop
We’re back, this time Mia’s at the helm. If you are in grades 7-12 and want to write call or email the library, space is limited.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Starting Wednesday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol. For our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Share songs, rhymes and simple stories.
Dungeons and Dragons
Starting Wednesday, October 13 from 3:30 – 5 p.m. for grades 6-12 on Zoom. “In the far reaches of the world, under a lost and lonely hill, lies the TOMB OF HORRORS. This labyrinthine crypt is filled with terrible traps, strange and ferocious monster, rich and magical treasures, and… you.”
Haunted Lighthouses of the North Shore
Thursday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m. Jeremy D’Entremont will host an online presentation that will focus on some of the macabre tales of New England’s coastal beacons, including the lovelorn spirit known as Ernie at Connecticut’s New London Ledge Light and the piano playing ghost of Maine’s Seguin Light.