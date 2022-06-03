Kanopy Digital Streaming Service
The Manchester Library has an all-access digital resource that provides streaming to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kids favorites. Kanopy has partnered with studios like A24, The Criterion Collection, PBS and many other thoughtful and enjoyable production companies. All you need is your library card to set up an account.
Language Learning Course Rocket Languages
Interested in starting to travel again? Consider checking out the Manchester Library’s online language learning resource Rocket Languages available in the library’s digital collection. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, this easy-to-use course offers practical and powerful downloadable lessons, games and more that will encourage learning any new languages at your own pace. Just go to the library’s website. All you need is your library card to set up an account.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, June 7 at 4 p.m. join us on Zoom and/or in the library to discuss the novel “Oh William!” by Elizabeth Strout. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.
Diversity Matters Book Group
The Diversity Matters Book group will meet on Tuesday, June 14 from 5 to 6 p.m. to discuss “Cane” by Jean Toomer. Copies of this title are available at the circulation desk and to attend the meeting please use the Zoom link located at the library’s website.
Tai Chi on Library Front Lawn
Wednesdays from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Join susan Halpern for her weekly Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older on the Library’s front lawn. When the weather is not good the class will be held at the Manchester Community Center.
Teen Loft
Summer means time for reading. Check out the Teen Loft at the Manchester Library for brand new books, old books, summer reading books, games, magazines, portable crafts and just a quiet place to hang.
Beyond the Children's Room...
When you notice the beautifully landscaped Library Lawn, you will want to stop for a stroll and read Miss Rumphius by Barbara Cooney. With its message to "do something to make the world a more beautiful place," the library’s new “Storywalk” program does just that. The program was made possible by the Nina Adams Memorial Gift, Hooper Fund and Friends of the Library .
Gus Is Back! Read with Gus, a Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog
Wednesday, June 15 @ 3:30, 3:45, 4:00 & 4:15PM (registration required)
Deb Kaneb and Gus the therapy dog are back and looking forward to reading with you. A Certified Reading Partner helps to build reading confidence by providing a safe, nonjudgmental space to practice, plus it's so much fun. Don't miss out, sign up early. Information and registration for 15-minute appointments are available at the library’s website.