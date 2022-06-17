Kanopy Digital Streaming Service
The Manchester Library has an all-access digital resource that provides streaming to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kids favorites. Kanopy has partnered with studios like A24, The Criterion Collection, PBS and many other thoughtful and enjoyable production companies. All you need is your library card to set up an account.
Writers and Wannabes: Shut Up and Write
Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Remember the novel that you started writing seven years ago? Is it finished? Maybe you want to write your first screenplay? Pour some poems onto the page? Settle into a daily writing habit? Join a community of writers and artists who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued. Just write in the company of other writers. Show up when you feel like it, write for 90 minutes, hang out afterwards, or not, share your work or listen to others.
Language Learning Course Rocket Languages
Interested in starting to travel again? Consider checking out the Manchester Library’s online language learning resource Rocket Languages available in the library’s digital collection. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library, this easy-to-use course offers practical and powerful downloadable lessons, games and more that will encourage learning any new languages at your own pace. Just go to the library’s website. All you need is your library card to set up an account.
Tai Chi on Library Front Lawn
Wednesdays from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Join Susan Halpern for her weekly Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older on the library’s front lawn. When the weather is not good the class will be held at the Manchester Community Center. We also ask that you fill out the Safety Release Registration form before joining. The class will focus on the Sun style which employs a more upright stance with small arm movements and short steps, and the forms demand attention and stimulate good balance, attention and stress reductions.
Teen Loft
Summer means time for reading. Check out the Teen Loft at the Manchester Library for brand new books, old books, summer reading books, games, magazines, portable crafts and just a quiet place to hang.
Beyond the Children's Room...
When you notice the beautifully landscaped Library Lawn, you will want to stop for a stroll and read Miss Rumphius by Barbara Cooney. With its message to "do something to make the world a more beautiful place," the library’s new “Storywalk” program does just that. The program was made possible by the Nina Adams Memorial Gift, Hooper Fund and Friends of the Library .
Read Beyond the Beaten Path
Tuesday, June 21 from 1-3 p.m. on the library lawn the summer reading fun begins with Read-to-Bead and Summer Reading Badge Journal Programs.
The Yo-Yo Show with John Higby
Thursday, June 30 at 1 p.m. join us on the Library Lawn to kick-off your summer with this high-energy, comedy-filled, interactive event for kids of all ages. John holds the world championship title and has won 4 Guinness World Records. He has been featured on David Letterman, Discovery Channel’s Time Warp, Comedy Central, and many more. You will definitely want to save the date.
PJ Family Story Time Videos
Are you looking for a fun bedtime, or anytime, story with Ms. Carol? Check out our playlist filled with fun stories before they are gone.
Let’s Make Music with Ms. Teresa on the Library Lawn
Monday, June 27 at 10:30 a.m. (rain date: Monday, July 11) Teresa Coelho returns with musical fun for birth through age 5 with caregiver.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Wednesdays, June 22 through August 24 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn.