Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. Joins us in the library or on ZOOM to discuss American Philosophy: A Love Story by John Kaag. Registration is needed for this book group meeting. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.
MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Club
The Town’s Bike and Pedestrian Committee is excited to host a book discussion series on Thursday evenings 6-7 p.m. through the month of July at the library. We will be reading and discussing Curbing Traffic: The human Case for Fewer Cars in Our Lives, by Melissa and Chris Bruntlett.
Diversity Matters: Read and Talk About It
Tuesday, July 12 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on the lawn if good weather, on ZOOM if not. We are reading Dark Water by W.E.B. Dubois. Copies of the book are available at the front desk.
Writers and Wannabes: Shut Up and Write
Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 Noon. Remember the novel that you started writing seven years ago? Is it finished? Maybe you want to write your first screenplay? Pour some poems onto the page? Settle into a daily writing habit? Join a community of writers and artists who just want to write. Come any time. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued. Just write in the company of other writers. Show up when you feel like it, write for 90 minutes, hang out afterwards, or not, share your work or listen to others.
Tai Chi on Library Front Lawn
Wednesdays from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Join Susan Halpern for her weekly Tai Chi class for ages 18 and older on the library’s front lawn. When the weather is not good the class will be held at the Manchester Community Center. We also ask that you fill out the Safety Release Registration form before joining. The class will focus on the Sun style which employs a more upright stance good balance, attention and stress reductions.
Teen Loft
Summer means time for reading. Check out the Teen Loft at the Manchester Library for brand new books, old books, summer reading books, games, magazines, portable crafts and just a quiet place to hang. Ages 11-18. Come by the library to pick up your first bingo card and scratch ticket. Every time you check out books, participate in a program, fill out a bingo card, or send in a picture of your finished Take & Make masterpieces, you pick up another scratch ticket. You might win right away and you’ll be entered to win fabulous prizes at the end of summer raffle and party. Prizes include gift certificates from Bravo by the Sea and Captain Dusty’s, fuzzy rainbow llamas, two tickets to Canobie Lake Park and more.
Tie Dye and Two Scoops
Wednesday, July 6, ages 11 and older. Registration required.
Indigo and Cupcake Design
July 20
Decoupage
August 3
Paper Marbling
August 17
Terrarium Garden
Wednesday, July 27 from 3-5 p.m. for ages 8 and older. Make your own succulent terrarium garden with the plant people from the New England Botanical Gardens. All supplies provided. Outdoors on the lawn weather permitting. Registration required.
PJ Family Story Time Videos
Are you looking for a fun bedtime, or anytime, story with Ms. Carol? Check out our playlist filled with fun stories before they are gone.
PJ Storytime Live at the Library
Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. Join Ms. Carol around he campfire for story time fun.
Gus is Back
Wednesday, July 13 at 1, 1:15, 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. Deb Kaneb and Gus are back and looking forward to hearing stories read by you.
Story Time Books & Bingo
Monday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3-6 years.
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn
Wednesdays, through August 24 at 10:30 a.m. join Ms. Carol to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn