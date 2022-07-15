The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!

This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged 5 years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.