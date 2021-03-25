Museum Passes Now Available to Reserve
Several museums are open and offering timed ticket reservations. Reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Go to our website and click Museum Passes to start your reservation process. Now that we’re in spring, consider reserving your passes today.
The Ultimate Presentation for Red Sox Nation
Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m. take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with the author of the Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book by Marty Gitlin. The presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events and moments in franchise history. You can enjoy some trivia questions that cover Sox history, from the Royal Rooters, who launched Red Sox Nation, all the way to the four World Series championships. Contact the library to register.
In Library Browsing Returns
Back on March 11 on Thursdays only, the library began browsing hours by appointment only from 10.00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. and 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m., with 10.00 a.m. being reserved for seniors and high-risk patrons. Reservations are for 45 minutes of browsing time. Only four patrons at a time will be allowed in the building. Access to the computer must have an appointment as well. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory. We ask that if you cannot make your appointed time to please call ahead and cancel so others will have a chance to enjoy this service.
Mystery Book Group
Friday, March 26th at 4.00 p.m. join the Mystery Book Group on Zoo, to discuss The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides. Copies of the book are available at the library.
Hearthside Book Group
Tuesday, April 6th at 4.00 p.m. join us on Zoom to discuss Ragtime by E.L. Doctorow. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk or curbside pickup.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Tuesday, April 13th at 5.00 p.m. join us on Zoom. The Diversity Matters Group will discuss An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar Ortiz. This book describes and analyzes a four-hundred-year span of Indigenous resistance to the colonization of the Americas.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Updated Curbside Pickup Days and Hours
The library has updated its curbside pickup days and hours. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays the pick-up hours are 10.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. On Thursdays hours are 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
The 8th Annual Peep Show Has Begun
All Ages, create a diorama, using those delicious, sweet, marshmallow Peeps as your main characters. Let your imagination run to Peeps as you illustrate your favorite book or movie. Bags of Peeps are available at the Library while supplies last. Entry forms are in the bags or on the library website. Photos and entry info should be submitted between, March 21-31. The public is then invited to view entries online through April 7 and then cast their votes. Award prizes will be in three groups, Youth-Grade 5 and below, Teen-Grade 6-12 and Adult.
Storywalk Returns
From Friday, April 2nd to Saturday, April 3rd, stop by the library lawn and share a story that’s just right for getting in the egg-hunting mood.
For the Birds
Starting Saturday, April 20 join Ms. Carol for a bird-themed story time. We will read, sing and learn how to create a nesting bag. Join the story time fun when the time is right for you. Video link will be posted on the library Facebook and children’s webpage.
Reading for Change and Cupcakes
Tuesday, April 14 at 3:30 p.m. for 4th and 5th graders. Join us on Zoom for books that speak to issues of diversity and change and yes, there will be cupcakes. Space and books are limited.
Let’s Make Music with Ms. Teresa
Free music kits for children ages birth through age four available starting Friday, February 26 for pickup during curbside hours. Two kits per family. Call to reserve yours.
PJ Family Story Time
Returning Tuesday April 6 @ 6:30 p.m. It’s fun to wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. Everyone is welcome.
Stay at Home Story Time
Returning Wednesday, April 7 @ 9:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, fingerplays and short stories.