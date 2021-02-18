Library Snowshoes
Cape Ann’s Mass in Motion has kindly granted adult and youth snowshoes to the Manchester library as part of their municipal wellness and leadership initiative. Manchester residents with a library card can call to request a pair of snowshoes if any are available at that time. Snowshoe pickups must occur during library curbside hours.
African Americans as Subjects and Creators in American Art
On Friday, February 26th, join art historian Jane Oneail of Culturally Curious at 7.00 p.m., for a program that examines African American history enshrined in American Art. From Colonial era portraits to 19th Century and Jim Crow era prints, to 1960s Civil Rights photography, Jane will provide a visual overview of African American oppression, struggle and progress towards equality. To register call the library or go to the library’s website.
Indian Cooking Class with Sandhya’s Kitchen
Thursday, March 4th at 7.00 p.m. join Sandhya from Sandhya’s kitchens as she shows you how to create a delicious curried spinach chicken curry and raisin and onion rice pilaf. You can follow along and make the dish yourself. To learn more check out Sandhya’s website at sandhyaskitchen.com. To register for the Zoom demonstration, call the library.
Tax Forms at Library
The IRS is not providing the usual level of tax forms and instructions to public libraries this year. The library now has a small supply of tax forms you can take home using Curbside Pickup such as the 1040-1040SR instructions and booklet and the Massachusetts Resident Income Tax Return Form 1.
Library Daily Specials
The library is starting a daily special service where you can get a themed library bag with items prepacked by staff for you to enjoy. Contact the library to find out what the daily specials are, and library staff will put the bag outside the Children’s Room door during curbside pickup hours. Each bag will have a selection of either books, movies or both focusing on fun themes such as Quirky Comedy, At Sea, Isabella Stewart Gardner, Foodie Fun, Historical Fiction and more.
Shut Up and Write
Every Wednesday starting February 10 from 10:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. join a community of writers and artists who just want to write. No need to share, no need to critique or be critiqued. Just write in the company of other writers. Here’s your chance to finish something.
Stone Painting Kits
Call ahead then come to the library to pick up a kit with stones, acrylic paints, painting tools and website listings for how-to videos for whatever stone-painting style suits you.
Adult Online Tai Chi Classes
Join Susan Halpern for weekly online Zoom classes at 10:30 a.m. She will lead a free weekly series of one-hour Tai Chi classes for ages 18 and older. Please wear loose clothing, sneakers or any other low heeled, non-slip shoes, and practice in a space about 6-8 feet square.
Download Books, Movies Music and more with Hoopla
Want more access to books, movies and music? Check out Hoopla, a library downloading service that will offer you a ton of fun and new content to enjoy for free. Using a web browser, smart phone or tablet, hoopla is an online streaming service that offers a great selection of feature films, television shows, documentaries, music albums and audio books you can enjoy at home or on the go. The content is always available so you don’t have to worry about ending up on any waitlists.
Updated Curbside Pickup Days and Hours
The library has updated its curbside pickup days and hours. On Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays the pick up hours are 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. On Thursdays hours are 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.
Stock Up on Library Materials
Between the cold winter storms and staying home and safe, the Manchester Library would like to encourage everyone that you are welcome to stock up on plenty of library items to help get you through these difficult times when anything can change on any day. We do not have overdue fines, and we are happy to give you renewals on eligible items so you can keep them out even longer. If we don’t have what you are looking for, our inter-library delivery service can send us items from across the state. Additionally, library staff are happy to help with readers advisory and can recommend you books, movies, music and more.
Teen Writers’ Workshop with Oli
Join Oli the first Friday of every month via Zoom until further notice, Starting November 6. To register email the Manchester Library.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.