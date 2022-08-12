MPL Children’s Events:
Stories and Songs on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. through August 24
Our youngest patrons and their caregivers are invited to share songs, rhymes and simple stories on the Library Lawn with Ms. Carol.
*There is no registration for this program. In the event of rain, we will postpone it until the following week.
Nature Station and Stories Featuring Bugs
Monday, August 15 at 10:30AM on the library’s front lawn
Explore nature through stories, observation and activities. For children ages 3-6 and their caregivers. Registration is required at the library website, manchesterpl.org/events/.
PJ Storytime Live & In Person
Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Join Ms. Carol around the campfire for some stories and songs ... remember to wear your pajamas and bring a favorite snuggly friend! Space is limited and registration is required at the library website, manchesterpl.org/events/.
MPL Teen Loft Announcements & Events:
Still Time To Enter the Teen Summer Reading Raffle
Ages 11-18: There’s still time to win with our Summer Reading fun times! Bingo cards, scratch tickets, prizes, and books! Every winning ticket enters you to win in the End-of-Summer Raffle: Prizes include gift certificates from Bravo by the Sea and Captain Dusty's, fuzzy rainbow llamas, two tickets to Canobie Lake Park, and more!
Krafternoon with Kris
August 17 at 3 p.m. - Decoupage Ages 11+ (parents and friends welcome)
Learn the art of decoupage, which is simply the artistic pursuit of gluing paper cutouts to a surface. When looking at a finished project, you might think this craft technique would be complicated, but it isn't. If you can cut and paste, you already know most of the techniques involved. We’ll provide everything you need to create a unique decorated wooden frame in the shade of our gracious library trees. Please register at the library website calendar, manchesterpl.org/events/
MPL News & Events for Adults:
Check Out Our Free Digital Resources
Want to learn a new language or planning future travel to a foreign country? Try out Transparent Languages or Rocket Languages. Learn at your own pace for free. Visit manchesterpl.org/resources/ to discover more.
Cold Brew & Hot Books on the Library Lawn
Thursday, August 25 at 11 a.m.
Summer is hot and good books are even hotter! We’ll provide the cold brew coffee for you and we can all chat about the books we have been reading or hearing about. Lori and Sara will dish and ditch the good, bad, and ugly books that caught our attention in August. Whether you love gripping thrillers, historical fiction, laugh out loud comedies or romances that never go the way you want, we'll have something to share. It's 30 minutes and a free cold brew coffee, relax and chat about books, what could be better? See you here and bring a friend!
Mystery Book Group
Friday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m.
The Manchester Mystery Book Group meets on the last Friday of the month at 10:30 a.m. August's meeting will occur at a member's house and we will move to the library's reading room if there is inclement weather. Email mwillwerth@manchesterpl.org to get connected with this lively and dedicated group. We will discuss "Iron Lake" by William Kent Krueger. Physical copies are available for check out at the circulation desk or enjoy a digital audiobook on hoopla. Visit manchesterpl.org/events/ for more info.
Diversity Matters Book Group
Diversity Matters has been meeting monthly at the library since the 2020 Black Lives Matters was nationally noted and locally observed at the 2020 Town Meeting. We look at classic and contemporary books that examine racism in both historical and personal context. Please join us for thoughtful discussions on the second Tuesday of each month. Meeting on the lawn at 5:30-6:30 p.m. as long as weather allows. Copies of the books are available at the front desk for reading the month prior to a meeting.
September- “Common Ground: A Turbulent Decade in the Lives of Three American Families” by J. Anthony Lukas
October - “Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in An American City” by Andrea Elliot
November - “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America” by Clint Smith
December - “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown