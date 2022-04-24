anchester Reads 2022
The Annual Manchester Reads is back and will be focusing on the state of Maine as this year’s theme. Come by the library and check out the wonderful books about Maine.
The History of Black Communities in Maine
Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. join Maine History Society’s Neal Allen award winner Bob Greene for his online presentation of the Black history of Maine to explore and celebrate this often hidden side of Maine’s history.
Friends of the Manchester Library Book Donation Day
The final Friends of the Library book donation day will be on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the Children’s Room side entrance, to get ready for their summer book sale on August 6.
Maine Quilts: 250 Years of Comfort and Community
Thursday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. the Chief Curator of History and Decorative Arts at Maine’s largest history museum, the Maine State Museum, for a discussion on the rich history of quilting in Maine and America and how its popularity has surged in recent years as people return to traditional handcrafts. To register go to the library’s website.
Tai Chi Classes
Wednesdays from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. at the Manchester Community Center.
Shut up and Write
Wednesdays 10:30 -11:30 a.m. for adults. Join writers and artists who just want to write.
Coffee Book Chat
The first Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m., join us on Zoom to talk about our favorite reads. We will meet for 30 minutes to take this chance to have a coffee and chat about what we have been reading.
Teen Advisory Board Meeting
The third Tuesday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Open to all teens, grades 9-12. Call the library for details.
Wilderness Survival Skills for Teens
Wednesday, May 4 from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. join outdoorsman Josh Crowder for a couple of hours of shelter building, orienteering, and team-based problem-solving. Space is limited and registration is required.
Make a Hedgehog
Friday, May 13 from 4-5:30 in Essex. If you are age 11+, join Pop-Up Art School at the Essex Library for a Friday Crafternoon with needles, wool, and tiny forest animals. Space is limited so registration is required.
Get A Jump on College Application Essays
Wednesday, May 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm., on Zoom. Join writing coach Maile Black for an introduction to the art of interpreting prompts and expressing your unique self in all the right ways. Space is limited and registration required.
Dungeons and Dragons
Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. for middle and high schoolers. Go to the Rockport Library website to register.
The Ninth Annual Peep Show
The public is invited to view and cast their votes through April 29. A panel of library volunteers will judge and award prizes in three age groups: Youth – grade 5 and below, Teen- grades 6-12, and Adult. Winners will be announced on May Day.
Stories and Bunnies and Guinea Pigs
Saturday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. on the Library lawn join Alison Turpel, preschool teacher from MERSD Integrated Pre-School, for stories on the Library lawn. You can meet bunnies and cavies and learn about their care from members of The Great Scott 4H Bunny & Cavy Club. Please bring a blanket to stay dry and warm.
Virtual PJ Story Time
For ages 3+. New videos are posted every Thursday, you can join the fun when the time is right for you. Wear your PJs and gather your favorite friends to share stories and songs. YouTube links will be posted on the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library Facebook.
Gus is Back!
Monday, April 25 at 3:30, 3:45, 4, and 4:15 pm., Deb Kaneb and Gus are back. For more information and to register please visit our website.
F.E.E.D. Book Group
Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m. in Masconomo Park, families and children ages 4-8 are invited to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks. In the event of inclement weather, we will hold the book group in the library with registration required.
Stories and Songs for Little Ones in the Library with Ms. Carol
Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Join Ms. Carol for songs, rhymes, and simple stories. Space is limited please register.