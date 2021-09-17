For the past few years, a considerable amount of study and analysis has been conducted of the dam/culvert that crosses over Sawmill Brook as it empties into the inner harbor and the upstream dynamics, including the tidal pond behind the Fire Station. The brook has caused considerable flood damage in past storms and the old dam and stone culvert (last reconstructed in 1900), which restricts water flow, is in poor condition. MADOT’s most recent inspections of the culvert in November 2018 and 2019 further classified it as having a “Severe/major deficiency” that should be addressed ASAP.