This past weekend kicked off an amended version of the 32nd Annual Christmas By The Sea from the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, with its weekend-long Holiday Stroll and festive programs that are taking place all week and through this weekend. The elongated programs were designed to support social distancing and safe shopping in general. Good thing, because Saturday saw frigid rains that would have been a real let down for retailers if they had to bank on one weekend to gauge success. On Sunday, Kory Curcuru from 1623 Studios and Bridge Cape Ann came for a tour of downtown, which he broadcasted live on social media. Here he is getting the tour of the Manchester Historical Museum’s Open House and antique toy exhibit, which includes an operating vintage train set seen here. Museum Director Beth Welen (right) is giving the tour, with Constance Leahy, former Manchester Garden Club president (center).
Leahy led a team of garden clubbers in its annual decorating of the museum, which is still on display through the holiday season.