The Memorial Service and Annual Meeting of the Manchester Fireman's Relief Association will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 6 p.m. The Memorial Service, led by Chaplain David Forsythe, will take place at the Memorial Lot on Rosedale Ave. All firefighters are asked to attend and members of the public are invited.
Following the Memorial Service, the Annual Meeting will be held at the Fire Station. Members of the Association will be asked to consider a recommendation to take steps toward the dissolution of the Manchester Fireman's Relief Association.