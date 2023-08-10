2022 MA Municipalities PFAS Map

This 2022 Sierra Club Massachusetts map of municipal PFAS levels is drawn from state data. Green is no PFAS. Yellow is less than 20.5ppt.  Red is greater than 20.5ppt.

The towns of Manchester, Essex and Hamilton have signed onto a national class action lawsuit against 13 manufacturers of toxic “forever chemicals” in an effort to mitigate the tens of millions of dollars in expected costs to remove these chemicals from municipal water supplies.

The lawsuit is being led by New York law firm Napoli Shkolnik representing municipal property owners, state attorneys general, water providers, and exposed and injured individuals.  As Attorney General in 2022, Maura Healey signed Massachusetts up for the Napoli suit as one of the first states (along with Ohio, New York and others).  Then, KP Law, which serves as town counsel to about a third of the state’s 347 municipalities, partnered up with Napoli to bring many of its clients—including Manchester, Hamilton, and Essex—into the fold.

PFAS Litigation (1).png
PFAS Infographic.jpg
Delete_A Civil Action movie poster.jpg

A Civil Action was about Beverly attorney Jan Schlichtmann’s quest to find justice for a Woburn, Mass. neighborhood impacted by a bloom of cancer allegedly connected to ground water contamination.  