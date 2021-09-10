We are back at the Chowder House on Saturday, September 18 for the 144th Elder Brethren Picnic! Open to any gentleman aged 49 and over with a connection to Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Pre-register through this link for entry into the pre-registration raffle for local honey and a bottle of Ryan and Wood’s best. Elder Brethren 2021 pre-registration: https://forms.gle/SoTgmYi72F1MKnqY8
On-site Check-in starts at 11 a.m. on September 18. The festivities will end by 2 p.m.. Tickets are $20, paid at the Chowder House.
We’ll be serving a first course of clam and fish chowder, followed by fresh deli sandwiches, and pie. Drinks will be provided.
Our guest speaker, Michael Carvalho of Jersey Lane, will talk about his scuba diving trip to Antarctica: “Antarctica: Lessons from the bottom of the World”
And, the Elder Brethren Cane will be awarded to the eldest of the Brethren!
For any questions or to pre-register by phone, call:
• Mike Chapman 978-526-1570
• Joe Willwerth 508-878-5988
*