The Manchester Club held its June meeting last Thursday at the Legion Hall. Ken Davis and his kitchen crew served up a delicious Roast Pork dinner with green beans and mashed potatoes followed by a dessert of strawberry shortcake with fresh strawberries. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Eric Aldrich led the Pledge of Allegiance and called the meeting to order. Club Secretary Craige McCoy gave the secretary notes and Treasurer Bill Scott appraised the membership on the club’s financial state. Lastly, Club Vice President Bruce MacDonald Jr. announced this year’s scholarship recipients. At the conclusion of business, President Aldrich welcomed the month’s guest speaker State Senator Bruce Tarr who gave the club an update on what he is working on at the state house as Senate Minority Leader. This will be last meeting of the Manchester Club until September as it enters summer vacation. Members are reminded of the Lysiak Golf Tournament that is set for Monday, October 3 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club and are asked to keep an eye on their emails over the summer for additional updates.
Manchester Club Welcomes Bruce Tarr at June Meeting
Locations
Editorial Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Already a Print Subscriber?
Do you have a print subscription but haven’t provided your email address to date? Fill out this form so we can make sure you have access to everything in the digital version of The Cricket.
If you're not sure, fill out this form and we will verify or change your email address on file.
Most Popular
Articles
- There Will Never Be Another Andy
- Bittersweet …
- Paul Torjesen
- Celebration Of Life: Susie Kinder
- Mushroom of the Week: The Fairy Ring Mushroom
- Manchester Police Notes | June 10
- Celebration Of Life: Jacqueline (Jermain) Duff
- That Winning Look: ME Baseball Wins State Title
- Obituary Of James M. Conway
- Select Board Votes To Go To NSR911
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.