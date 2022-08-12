As we enter the midpoint of Manchester Club’s summer break, the executive board would like to bring its members and their guests up to date on a few happenings:
The next Club meeting will be held on Thursday, September 15 at the Legion Hall. The menu and guest speaker are still to be confirmed but members can expect to receive an email invitation toward the end of August.
All the Manchester Club Scholarship award recipients have been notified via email. The following Class of ’22 High School Graduates received scholarships: George Brown, Theo Brown, Peter Chareas, Colin Coyne, Christopher Daly, Meghan Delaney, Colby Doane, Ava Kail, Lilly Marletta, AJ Pallazola, and Elorie Willwerth. Congratulations to all the recipients and have a fantastic first semester of college!
Lastly, the Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, October 3 at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club. There will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. with a Steak & Lobster Awards Dinner to be held at the Legion Hall immediately following conclusion of play. As is tradition, the Mirak family will once again be providing a hole-in-one car. The cost per player is $175. To sign up your foursome or have a sponsorship presence, please go to themanchesterclub.org.
