As we enter the midpoint of Manchester Club’s summer break, the executive board would like to bring its members and their guests up to date on a few happenings:

The next Club meeting will be held on Thursday, September 15 at the Legion Hall.  The menu and guest speaker are still to be confirmed but members can expect to receive an email invitation toward the end of August.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.