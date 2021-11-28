The Manchester Club held its November meeting last Thursday at the Legion Hall. Members and their guests were treated to Ken Davis’ delicious Portuguese Pot Roast dinner served with mashed potatoes and green beans. At the conclusion of dinner, Club President Steve Stasiak held the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and called the meeting to order.
After a moment of silence was held in honor of the passing of club member Tom Cockfield, members and their guests gave a standing ovation to Chef Ken and his kitchen crew for the excellent meal they served. Club Secretary Craige McCoy said a few words thanking longtime Manchester Club supporters, The Cape Ann Savings Bank and long-time member and auto dealer Ed Mirak for providing the “hole-in-one car” at the Manchester Club Golf Tournament that was held in September. A motion was made to skip the business part of the meeting and to proceed straight on to the club’s annual scholarship raffle that was postponed from May due to the pandemic which was seconded and approved. The Club would like to thank the many people and local businesses who provided raffle prizes – without their support, it would be safe to say that less graduating seniors would receive Manchester Club scholarships come graduation time.
The next Manchester Club meeting which is the annual Christmas Party will be held on Thursday, December 16 at the Legion. John “Doc” Herrick, Jr., Stan Koch and kitchen crew will be serving a prime rib dinner, Santa Claus will make his annual appearance and the Club’s annual holiday 50/50 cash raffle will be held. Members and their guests who are planning to attend are asked to please bring along non-perishable food items that will be donated to local food pantries. Members can expect to receive an email invitation the first week of December – keep an eye out for any updates in the Cricket as well. To learn more about The Manchester Club, go to themanchesterclub.org. Happy Holidays!